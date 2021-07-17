300 journalists, media groups join vs fake news in the first 2022 polls

MANILA, Philippines More than 300 journalists across the country have signed a pledge to provide evidence-based reporting and to help preserve the integrity of the 2022 national and local elections.

The Election Promise 2022 for Journalists and Media Organizations, which was presented and discussed at a forum on Saturday, was also signed by over 40 media outlets, including major print and broadcast networks, local and regional news organizations, and journalists’ associations. all over the place .

Every election is an account of democracy. As journalists report on another critical moment for our country, we have a duty to provide accurate, reliable and essential information that will empower voters and encourage public discussion and debate, said the promise read during the launch online by Center for Media Freedom and Accountability (CMFR) executive director Melinda Quintos de Jesus and veteran television journalist Ed Lingao of TV5.

We pledge to put voters and the integrity of the electoral process at the center of our reporting, he added.

The promise stated that:

Electoral integrity is not just about reliable vote counting, but about a clean, level, legal, transparent and accountable campaign.

Credible elections need credible media; conversely, corrupt media can further corrupt politics.

Citizens need issues and debates to be clarified, not just amplified.

Matters, not personalities

The journalists who signed the pledge promised to give more weight to issues than to personalities, to examine the background and qualifications of candidates and political parties running for public office, and to hold them accountable for the truthfulness and honesty of every statement and promise made. cover institutions mandated to ensure an equal, orderly and credible constituency, and to hold them accountable.

Group effort

We pledge to show solidarity with each other when any journalist or news organization is harassed by state agents, political parties, candidates or private groups for their evidence-based journalism, as promised.

The signatories also vowed to ultimately be accountable to the public.

We will hold each other to higher standards of impartiality, credibility and integrity, the document stressed.

Sheila Coronel, founder of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) and director of the Stable Center for Investigative Journalism at Columbia University School of Journalism, said she was inspired by a similar promise made by American journalists earlier this year in links to gun violence coverage and reportage.

I shared this commitment with journalist friends in Manila and proposed that we implement something similar to the upcoming Philippine elections, Coronel said, adding that the commitment itself was a group effort.

The Inquirer was part of the group that met on Magnification and did what Coronel said was an editing and polishing line by line of the final commitment of the 2022 Election.

The Colonel, who is based in New York, acknowledged the isolation that the pandemic has imposed on most media workers, but she said physical distance is not an obstacle to unity, especially in covering the upcoming election. We all have different beliefs, but we can be united, Coronel added. Meanwhile, Inquirer columnist Solita Monsod, who moderated the discussion, said the upcoming election will either change or accelerate the current trend of killing Filipino journalists.

Do not blink

Saturday’s event also saw the launch of the group slogan and logo, Wag Kukurap, designed pro bono by an advertising agency. Tagline which literally means not winking at Filipinos also a call to avoid corruption and stay vigilant.

In addition to the six commitments, the journalists pledged to constantly challenge and correct statements and claims that have no basis in fact.

We will avoid emphasizing or amplifying lies, hate speech and incitement to violence, Lingao said, reading from the vow.

Journalists also promised to contextualize survey reporting, saying they would not simply report on surveys without verifying the source of the survey data, and survey companies follow the results and methodologies.

Other commitments include making a clear distinction between reporting and opinion, sharing best practices, and reporting on the partisan activities of government officials.

We are committed to monitoring vote buying, campaign spending and the use of public funds to win elections, the pledge said.

The promise remains open to media organizations or individual journalists who can sign it through the link: https://tinyurl.com/election2022pledge. inch

