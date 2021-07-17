Lawan disappointed me in transmitting electronic results, says Ifeanyi Ubah





The Young Progressive Party candidate in the November 6 Anambra Governor election, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, said he organized a walk-out of the Senate room on Thursday because of the stance of Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Ubah, who represents the Anambra South Senatorial District, is one of 28 senators who abstained from physical numbers for electronically transmitting election results. He made the remarks in a statement titled “Setting Data Towards Electronic Transmission of Election Results: My View” on Saturday. He said the Senate President disappointed his efforts to raise a point of order on the contentious issue. He said, “In line with parliamentary practice, I came out of the Senate Chambers in protest to record my dissatisfaction; hence my absence during the voting session. “Before leaving the Senate Chambers, I failed to tell the Senate President how disappointed I was with his actions. “Belief is my sincere belief that the use of technology in elections can significantly improve the efficiency and transparency of electoral conduct in Nigeria. “Undoubtedly, the adoption of electronic transmission of election results can serve as an effective / workable solution to the chaotic, manipulative and violently divisive process that has characterized the manual collection of votes in Nigeria. “Moreover, I have always consistently argued that the electronic transmission of results directly from the polling station to the INEC central server will significantly reduce the manipulation and brazen manipulation of election results in meeting centers. “Ultimately, I want to assure my constituents and Nigerians in general of my unwavering commitment to deepening Nigeria democracy through the instrumentality of the Legislature. “I will continue to support and modify the legislative interventions that will consolidate the democratic gains recorded so far in the Nigerian electoral process. “For the sake of clarity and people spreading misinformation about my alleged absence in the Senate Houses on Thursday; On July 15, 2021, please find attached a video of my presentation in the same Thursday plenary session. “I would like to state unequivocally that I support and have at all times materially supported the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act to allow the electronic transmission of results by INEC. “As a member of the Senate Commission on the Independent National Election Commission that reviewed the amendment bill, I supported the cause of amending the Act to allow INEC to transmit results electronically in accordance with the wishes of my constituents and the party. time; new progressive party. “During the Plenary, the Senate Leader moved to review Business Rule 3, which was the INEC Committee report, and I rose under Order 43 to make a personal explanation expressing my support for the electronic transmission of votes. “Unfortunately, I was overwhelmed by the Senate President and denied the opportunity to express my view on the subject.”

