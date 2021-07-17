Two women survive by jumping from rocking overlooking 6,000-Ft. rock





A video of two women jumping from a swing along the edge of a 6,000 meter rock AND Survival can make you say 2 things – thank God, but also … HOW?! ?? Check out this gut-wrenching clip from last June – just now coming to the surface – of what appears to be a group of tourists visiting Russia’s Sulak Canyon near Dagestan … the end of which stretches just over a mile down people had to take a picture before things fell … thousands of feet high. The moment two women fell from a 6000-Ft rock over a Sulak canyon in Dagestan, Russia.

The two women sat on a narrow ornamental platform under the edge of the cliff and miraculously survived with minor scratches.

Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx – UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021

@Random_Uncle_UK For some reason, it looks like someone has installed a swing set right on the ledge – where people can get on the bench and push to the side of the canyon for a better thrill / view of what’s below. Sounds good in theory … that is, until you see what happened next. The two ladies sit in the seat – which seems to be tied to the rhythm set by some chains – and then a man starts to give them some push to catch the momentum … and catapult more and more over the edge. All seems to be going well, at first, until their last move forward. Suddenly, one of the chains breaks, and the two women literally jump out of place and fall over … and down. Absolutely awful – and you can tell as much as you can about how people reacted around them. The video is expected shortly thereafter, but has a happy ending. Reports say there was a wooden platform just below the ledge here – good thought for anyone who put it there – and that these women sat safely on it not far down … suffering minor injuries and successfully escaping from family members. It is a miracle that they lived to tell the tale … as things could have easily gone south. A suggestion from us – throw in a couple of NYC-style sights there, and take the heck out of it!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2021/07/17/two-women-survive-getting-thrown-from-swing-overlooking-6-000-ft-cliff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

