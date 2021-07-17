IAS Officer in Bihar files Police Complaint Against the Prime Minister, Senior Officials





Police declined to confirm whether the name of Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar is on appeal. Patna: A disgruntled IAS officer on Saturday filed a complaint seeking a case against Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar and several senior officials in the state. Sudhir Kumar, an IAS group officer in 1987, arrived at the Gardanibagh police station around noon and was allegedly forced to wait for four hours before being given a receipt for his written complaint. “The issue is about forgery. Those mentioned in the complaint include people from the top down. I will not take any name,” said the bureaucrat, who is a member of the state revenue board. However, when repeatedly asked if the prime minister has been appointed to the case, he replied with a categorical “yes”. Another official whose name he admitted to being mentioned in the complaint was IPS officer Manu Maharaj, a former Patna SSP who has since been promoted to the rank of DIG and is currently posted elsewhere. The IAS officer, who is scheduled to retire early next year, had spent three years in prison after being appointed in a job recruitment fraud until the Supreme Court granted him that condition in October last year. He declined to disclose the details of his complaint, saying “this is about fraud and forgery of documents” and when asked how many people were roughly named by him, he replied briefly “I do not keep a count”. He said: “Look at the rule of law in Bihar where an IAS officer is kept waiting for four hours. No FIR has been deposited. I was just handed a receipt for my complaint. The same thing happened when I had gone to the Shastri Nagar police station in March, with the same set of documents. “ “My efforts to gather information about progress on the previous complaint, which included an RTI, proved to be ineffective,” he added. Gardanibagh SHO Arun Kumar said: “The complaint has been received and the gentleman (IAS officer) has been given an invoice. All necessary legal action will follow.” He, however, declined to confirm that the prime minister’s name was there in the appeal, saying “this is a matter of investigation. We cannot reveal the contents”. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav called for a full investigation into the allegations made by the IAS officer, for whom he also sought appropriate assurances. “The prime minister must be clear about this issue. He should not shy away from fully investigating the matter unless there is something to hide,” the RJD leader said. “Nitish Kumar scolded me for not coming out with explanations. Now it is his turn,” Mr Yadav said, referring to his name being cut in a money laundering case four years ago while he was Deputy Chief. of the Minister, which led his boss to sever ties with the RJD and move to the NDA led by the BJP. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

