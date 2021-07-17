Connect with us

Tributes to the father killed in six car crashes on the A1 in Durham County

Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, near Newcastle, was killed in Thursday’s crash (Photo: PA / Backgrid)

Tributes were paid to a father of three children killed in a sixth vehicle on the A1, which left three dead.

A truck exploded in flames after the collision that involved two HGVs and four cars at 6.20pm on Thursday.

The horrific incident occurred in a connected section to the north of the carriageway near Bowburn Village, County Durham.

Today, police said Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, near Newcastle, was driving a Toyota Hilux when he was killed.

He leaves behind his partner and his three children, the force said.

In a statement issued by Durham Police, his grieving family said: Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same. Sadly it will be missed by all who knew him.

A man and a woman who were in a Vauxhall Crossland also died at the scene of the collision.


The collision is just near Intersection 61.
Thick smoke bullets rose into the air as one of the trucks caught fire (Photo: Backgrid)

Donation photo donated by Durham Constabulary of Paul Mullen, the father of three 51-year-old children died in a crash that took three lives on the A1 in Durham County. Release Date: Saturday 17 July 2021. PA Photo. The collision between four cars and two trucks occurred around 6.20pm on Thursday in a section bounded north of the carriageway near the village of Bowburn. Check out the history of Bowburn PA POLICE. Photo credit should read: Durham Constabulary / PA Wire NOTE P EDR Editors: This photo of the material may only be used for editorial reporting purposes to illustrate contemporary events, things or people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. New use of the photo may require further permission from the copyright holder.
PaulaFamily says life will never be the same (Photo: PA)

A1 (M) is closed in both directions due to a collision. Emergency services are currently on the scene between Bowburn and Carrville. The Durham Constabulary is urging all drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Durham Police have issued the following: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A1 (M). The incident happened at 6.20pm today on the carriageway north to Bowburn. It involved several vehicles, including two trucks, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision. Sadly, there seem to have been casualties. The road is closed in both directions between Bradbury and Carrville. He is expected to remain locked up for several hours as emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance service, work at the scene. We will ask people to avoid the area and plan ahead if they are traveling this evening. Officers want to talk to anyone who has any camera footage of the incident. Please contact Durham Constabulary at 101, citing incident number 322 of 15 July.
The driver of one of the trucks, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving (Photo: Backgrid)

One of the trucks caught fire as a result of the gathering and several other people were injured.

The driver of one of the trucks, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by the dangerous driver and was released on bail, police said.

Those who may have important materials to investigate the crash, such as camera footage and photographs, can upload it through a portal set up by Durham Police.

After the clash, Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton said: “This was a shocking incident for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

It has been extremely frustrating and disturbing for those who witnessed the collision and for the emergency responders, including police, fire and rescue officers, who took part in the scene.

This will be an extremely complex and lengthy investigation as the crash site has spread over some distance, and many of the vehicles involved have been severely damaged.

The road will also need to be assessed for damage before it reopens to ensure the safety of road users in the future. Therefore, motorists should avoid the area and plan ahead if they need to travel.

