Tributes to the father killed in six car crashes on the A1 in Durham County
Tributes were paid to a father of three children killed in a sixth vehicle on the A1, which left three dead.
A truck exploded in flames after the collision that involved two HGVs and four cars at 6.20pm on Thursday.
The horrific incident occurred in a connected section to the north of the carriageway near Bowburn Village, County Durham.
Today, police said Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, near Newcastle, was driving a Toyota Hilux when he was killed.
He leaves behind his partner and his three children, the force said.
In a statement issued by Durham Police, his grieving family said: Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same. Sadly it will be missed by all who knew him.
A man and a woman who were in a Vauxhall Crossland also died at the scene of the collision.
One of the trucks caught fire as a result of the gathering and several other people were injured.
The driver of one of the trucks, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by the dangerous driver and was released on bail, police said.
Those who may have important materials to investigate the crash, such as camera footage and photographs, can upload it through a portal set up by Durham Police.
After the clash, Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton said: “This was a shocking incident for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.
It has been extremely frustrating and disturbing for those who witnessed the collision and for the emergency responders, including police, fire and rescue officers, who took part in the scene.
This will be an extremely complex and lengthy investigation as the crash site has spread over some distance, and many of the vehicles involved have been severely damaged.
The road will also need to be assessed for damage before it reopens to ensure the safety of road users in the future. Therefore, motorists should avoid the area and plan ahead if they need to travel.
