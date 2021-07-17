Cases pass recoveries after 55 days | Visakhapatnam News





Visakhapatnam: New daily cases were bigger than recoveries after a 55-day hiatus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The active load once again exceeded the limit of 25,000. After reaching its supposed peak in May, the steady decline in the active case load continued for the last 55 days. But the string ended on Saturday when recoveries were passed to new cases.

The state reported 2,672 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the cumulative load to 19,37,122. As many as 2,467 patients were declared cured on Saturday. The number rose to 13,115 while 18 other patients underwent the pandemic. Three patients were affected by the pandemic in Chittoor and West Godavari, two each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Prakasam, Srikakulam and one each in Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam. There are currently 25,041 active cases with 18,98,966 cumulative recoveries and 13,115 casualties.

East Godavari reported 504 new infections on Saturday, followed by Chittoor (372) and Prakasam (315). Four districts registered double-digit case numbers with Kurnool, registering less than 21 cases. The active load is less than 1,000 in five districts.

Andhra Pradesh performed 91,594 Covid-19 tests on Saturday and discovered 2,672 new cases. This translates into a case positivity rate of 2.9%. The overall randomness rate was 8.3%.

