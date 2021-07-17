NSW Health List of COVID-19 HOT SPACES SPENDING as includes Sydney Kmart, Coles, Woolworths, ALDI and more





New South Wales’s list of coronavirus exposure sites has exploded overnight as three Sydney council areas wake up from tighter restrictions. Residents in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool are not allowed to leave their local area for work other than emergency services and healthcare workers. Check out the Gladys Berejiklians announcement in the video player above NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian also announced Saturday that all non-core retail sales will be shut down. Supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, health stores, gas stations, car rental, banks and financial institutions, hardware stores, agriculture & rural supplies, pet supplies, post offices & newspapers, and office supplies stores will be allowed to stay open. Gladys Berejiklian announced the toughest restrictions on Saturday. Credit: AAP Residents across Greater Sydney now have to carry a mask with them when leaving home, with mandatory masks in outdoor work and shopping environments. From Monday, all construction will be halted in Greater Sydney, including non-urgent maintenance, cleaning services and repair work by at least July 30th. Another 111 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in NSW on Saturday, with the third death of the recorded blast. NSW COVID-19 hotspots Overnight, more than 40 additional seats were listed by NSW Health, plus several other public transportation routes. Anyone who has visited these sites should immediately do the test and quarantine for 14 days. Cafe Fold, Kodra Dulwich on Thursday 8 July from 10.45am to 11pm

on Thursday 8 July from 10.45am to 11pm Larder Wine and Cheese Bar, Kodra Dulwich on Thursday 8 July from 13.30pm 1.45pm

on Thursday 8 July from 13.30pm 1.45pm Juiceria, Kodra Dulwich on Thursday 8 July from 13.35 pm 1.50 pm

on Thursday 8 July from 13.35 pm 1.50 pm Diverse store of price varieties Kodra Dulwich on Thursday 8 July from 13.50 pm 2.10 pm

on Thursday 8 July from 13.50 pm 2.10 pm Butcherry Al Sultan, Lakemba Friday 9 July from 8 am 10:00, Saturday 10 July from 8 am – 10 pm, Sunday 11 July from 8 am – 10 pm, Monday 12 July from 8 am 10 , Tuesday 13 July from 8 am – 10 pm July 14 from 8 am 2pm

Friday 9 July from 8 am 10:00, Saturday 10 July from 8 am – 10 pm, Sunday 11 July from 8 am – 10 pm, Monday 12 July from 8 am 10 , Tuesday 13 July from 8 am – 10 pm July 14 from 8 am 2pm La Bella’s Cakes, Lakemba on Friday 9 July from 5pm 5.15pm

on Friday 9 July from 5pm 5.15pm Furra Al Fayhaa, Lakemba on Sunday 11 July from 12.50 pm 1.05 pm

on Sunday 11 July from 12.50 pm 1.05 pm After Aya family health schedule, Chester Hill on Wednesday 14 July from 8:30 pm 21:20

on Wednesday 14 July from 8:30 pm 21:20 Chinderah , Truck stop at Ampol service station near return to Murwillumbah, including truck drivers’ toilets, showers and saloon, and food court on Tuesday 13 July from 8:30 pm to Wednesday 14 July 7:30

, Truck stop at Ampol service station near return to Murwillumbah, including truck drivers’ toilets, showers and saloon, and food court on Tuesday 13 July from 8:30 pm to Wednesday 14 July 7:30 Mali Druitt Medical and Dental Center, Mount Druitt on Wednesday 14 July from 11.35am 1.15pm

Medical and Dental Center, Mount Druitt on Wednesday 14 July from 11.35am 1.15pm Raw coffee bar, Belmore Wednesday 7 July from 5 am 3pm, Thursday 8 July from 5 am 3pm, Friday 9 July from 5 am, Saturday 10 July from 5 am – 3 pm, Sunday 11 July from 5 am – 3 pm, Monday 12 July from 5 am, Tuesday 13 July from 5 am – 3 pm, Wednesday 14 July from 5 am 15:00, Thursday 15 July from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, July 16 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday 7 July from 5 am 3pm, Thursday 8 July from 5 am 3pm, Friday 9 July from 5 am, Saturday 10 July from 5 am – 3 pm, Sunday 11 July from 5 am – 3 pm, Monday 12 July from 5 am, Tuesday 13 July from 5 am – 3 pm, Wednesday 14 July from 5 am 15:00, Thursday 15 July from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, July 16 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Belmore Medical Center, Belmore Thursday 8 July 2.50 pm 3.10 pm Public transport The same advice – to be tested and quarantined for 14 days – exists for some public transport routes, including: 800-308 Bus from Smithfield in Prairiewood – from Boulevard to Polding St on Prairiewood T-Way – on Wednesday 7 July, departed at 12.40 pm reached 12.50 pm

– from Boulevard to Polding St on Prairiewood T-Way – on Wednesday 7 July, departed at 12.40 pm reached 12.50 pm 806-327 Bus from Prairiewood in Wetherill Park – from Prairiewood T-Way to Victoria St opposite Wetherill Park Reserve – on Wednesday 7 July, departed at 1.12pm arrived at 1.21pm

– from Prairiewood T-Way to Victoria St opposite Wetherill Park Reserve – on Wednesday 7 July, departed at 1.12pm arrived at 1.21pm 813-449 Bus from Wetherill Park in Wetherill Park – from The Horsley Dr on Emerson Street to Horsley T-Way – on Wednesday 7 July, departed 2.19pm and arrived at 2.23pm

– from The Horsley Dr on Emerson Street to Horsley T-Way – on Wednesday 7 July, departed 2.19pm and arrived at 2.23pm 817-411 Bus from Prairiewood at Fairfield Heights – from Prairiewood T-Way on the Boulevard in front of Kihilla St. – on Wednesday 7 July, departed at 2.32 pm arrived at 2.44 pm

– from Prairiewood T-Way on the Boulevard in front of Kihilla St. – on Wednesday 7 July, departed at 2.32 pm arrived at 2.44 pm 800-308 Bus from Fairfield at Fairfield Height s – from Fairfield Forum Shopping Center, Cunninghame Street, to Boulevard on Kihilla Street – Thursday, July 8, departed at 4.19 pm and arrived at 4.23 pm

s – from Fairfield Forum Shopping Center, Cunninghame Street, to Boulevard on Kihilla Street – Thursday, July 8, departed at 4.19 pm and arrived at 4.23 pm 817-411 Bus from Fairfield Heights in Fairfield – from Boulevard in front of Kihilla St. to Smart Street in front of Spencer St. – on Thursday, July 8, departed at 2.48 pm arrived at 2.54 pm

– from Boulevard in front of Kihilla St. to Smart Street in front of Spencer St. – on Thursday, July 8, departed at 2.48 pm arrived at 2.54 pm 800-310 Bus from Fairfield Heights in Fairfield – from Boulevard in front of Kihilla St. to Cunninghame St. opposite Fairfield Forum Mall – on Friday 9 July, departed at 3.34pm and arrived at 3.39pm

– from Boulevard in front of Kihilla St. to Cunninghame St. opposite Fairfield Forum Mall – on Friday 9 July, departed at 3.34pm and arrived at 3.39pm 800-308 Bus from Fairfield at Fairfield Heights – from Smart St. in front of Nelson St. on Boulevard in Kihilla St. – on Friday July 9, departed at 4.33pm arrived at 4.39pm

– from Smart St. in front of Nelson St. on Boulevard in Kihilla St. – on Friday July 9, departed at 4.33pm arrived at 4.39pm 33T3-11 Bus (train change) from Sydenham Station to Lakemba Station on Saturday 10th July, departed 2.45pm reached 3.13pm

on Saturday 10th July, departed 2.45pm reached 3.13pm 33T3-11 Bus (train change) from Lakemba Station at Sydenham Station on saturday 10th July, departed at 3.33pm arrived at 4.02pm Random contacts Anyone who has followed the following sites should be tested immediately and isolated until a negative result is obtained. If your exposure date in this country has occurred in the past four days, you should get another test on day 5 of the exposure date, NSW Health advises. Wear a mask around others and restrict your movements until you get another negative result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if symptoms do occur, try again. fruit mania in Field field Forum Friday, July 9 from 12.20pm 12.35pm

Forum Friday, July 9 from 12.20pm 12.35pm Mosha, Kodra Dulwich on Friday, July 9 from 8:55 am 9:05 am and Wednesday 14 July from 5:10 pm 5.25 pm

on Friday, July 9 from 8:55 am 9:05 am and Wednesday 14 July from 5:10 pm 5.25 pm Speedway gas station, Cabramatta on Saturday 10 July from 4.30 pm – 4.35 pm

on Saturday 10 July from 4.30 pm – 4.35 pm Kmart, Roselands on Sunday 11 July from 5.30 pm to 5.45 pm

on Sunday 11 July from 5.30 pm to 5.45 pm Chemical work, Wetherill Park on Wednesday 14 July from 8pm 8.15pm

on Wednesday 14 July from 8pm 8.15pm Coles, Field field on Sunday 11 July from 6.55 pm to 7.25 pm

on Sunday 11 July from 6.55 pm to 7.25 pm Aldi, Hoxton Park on Friday 9th July from 12.20pm to 12.45pm

on Friday 9th July from 12.20pm to 12.45pm Kmart Broadway, Glebe on Thursday 8 July from 3.40 pm 4.25 pm and on Thursday 8 July from 6.45 pm 7 pm

on Thursday 8 July from 3.40 pm 4.25 pm and on Thursday 8 July from 6.45 pm 7 pm Aldi, Field field Forum on Saturday 10 July from 14:15 pm 15:15

Forum on Saturday 10 July from 14:15 pm 15:15 Metro Petroleum, Belmore on Sunday 11 July from 10:00 am

on Sunday 11 July from 10:00 am Smoker and gifts, Canley Heights on Sunday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

on Sunday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Mosha, Kingsford on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 7-Eleven, Prairiewood on Monday 12 July from 8.50am 9.25

on Monday 12 July from 8.50am 9.25 Mosha, Wakeley on Tuesday 13 July from 18:00 to 19:15

on Tuesday 13 July from 18:00 to 19:15 BP, Greenfield Park on Tuesday 13 July from 5.10 pm 5.40 pm

on Tuesday 13 July from 5.10 pm 5.40 pm Coles Express, Faulconbridge on Wednesday 14 July from 12.55 pm 1.05 pm

on Wednesday 14 July from 12.55 pm 1.05 pm Rooty Hill Butchery Supermarket on Wednesday 14 July from 13:00 1.15 pm

Butchery Supermarket on Wednesday 14 July from 13:00 1.15 pm Glenfield Station Fastfood & Delicatessen on Wednesday 14 July from 8.10 am to 8.25 am

Station Fastfood & Delicatessen on Wednesday 14 July from 8.10 am to 8.25 am Pharmacy with prices, Clemton Park on Monday 12 July from 11.45 am to 12.10 pm

on Monday 12 July from 11.45 am to 12.10 pm Woolworths Stocklands, Merrylands on Monday 12 July from 19:00 to 19:15 and Wednesday 14 July from 12:00 to 12:15

on Monday 12 July from 19:00 to 19:15 and Wednesday 14 July from 12:00 to 12:15 Greenway Supacenta, Wetherill Park on Monday 12 July from 5.25 pm 5.40 pm

on Monday 12 July from 5.25 pm 5.40 pm Official office, Wetherill Park on Monday 12 July from 5.35pm to 5.40pm

on Monday 12 July from 5.35pm to 5.40pm 3 tomatoes Caf, Ashbury Monday 12 July from 6.50 am 7.05 pm, Monday 12 July from 7.15 am 7.30 am and Wednesday 14 July from 7.20 am 7.35 am

Monday 12 July from 6.50 am 7.05 pm, Monday 12 July from 7.15 am 7.30 am and Wednesday 14 July from 7.20 am 7.35 am Shell Urbanista Caf and Convenience, Colyton on Tuesday 13 July from 6 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.

on Tuesday 13 July from 6 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. Ikea, Marsden Park on Monday, July 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

on Monday, July 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PharmaSave, Rooty Hill on Wednesday 14 July from 1.20pm 1.25pm

on Wednesday 14 July from 1.20pm 1.25pm Kareela Grocer, Kareela on Thursday 15 July from 14.45 pm 6.45 pm

on Thursday 15 July from 14.45 pm 6.45 pm Wool value, Green Valley on Thursday 15th July from 12pm 1pm The same casual contact advice applies to two additional public transport lines, including: T4 eastern suburbs and Illawarra train line from Rockdale Station at Bondi Junction Station on Tuesday 13 July, departed at 7.19 am, reached 7.52 am

on Tuesday 13 July, departed at 7.19 am, reached 7.52 am T4 eastern suburbs and Illawarra train line from Bondi Station junction at Rockdale Station on Tuesday 13 July, departed at 5.08 pm, reached 5.40 pm For a full list of exposure sites from NSW Health, head over here.

