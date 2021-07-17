The 30-year-old known criminal shot in Tel Aviv in the suspected murder





A 30-year-old man, who according to Walla News has been identified as Izzat Hamed, was shot dead Saturday night in the Abu Kabir neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Eyewitnesses said they heard a barrage of gunfire and noticed a motorcyclist leaving. Hamed was the head of a criminal organization in Jaffa and according to Walla News he was known to the police as someone involved in crimes related to extortion and bribery. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. Hamed had long been known to the police. According to a Haaretz article from 2011, he was first arrested along with 23 others after a month-and-a-half-long investigation into the crime ring he led. He was arrested at the time for ordering the dropping of a grenade on the window of a criminal rival in Yehud, central Israel. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {dokument.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; nëse next if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“634517”)! = -1) {document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; script var = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widget name’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElatesByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script); ap In September 2020, a similar incident occurred when 33-year-old Rashed Dawikat was shot in Jaffa and pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Dawikat was involved with other known criminals in the city and police estimated he was shot as part of a premeditated murder. Earlier this week, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev met with the Arab Council Chiefs Forum to discuss violence in the Arab sector and try to formulate a plan to significantly reduce crime rates since the beginning of 2021 at least 50 Arab-Israelis have been killed in violent crime-related incidents. During the meeting, Arab Council Presidents and Bar Lev discussed how to make better use of the Arab sector leadership at the municipal level to help the ministry’s effort to eradicate the widespread and serious crime rate in Arab cities and villages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/30-year-old-man-shot-to-death-in-tel-aviv-in-suspected-assassination-674188 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

