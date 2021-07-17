UN expert remarks on Khori Gaon, unfortunate SC order, abuse of position: India





India on Saturday was lauded as an unfortunate remark and abuse of position by a group of UN human rights experts who had called on New Delhi to stop the deportation of some 100,000 people to Khori Gaon in Faridabad. saying that they should give up undermining law enforcement in any democratic society. It is unfortunate that the Special Rapporteurs chose to issue a Press Release just two days after sending a joint communication to this Mission and did not expect a response, the Permanent Mission of India to Geneva and other International Organizations said in a statement. . The statement comes a day after UN human rights experts called on India to stop the deportation of some 100,000 people to Khori Gaon in Faridabad, saying it was particularly important to keep residents safe during the pandemic and calling the order of the removal of the Supreme Court as extremely troubling. UN human rights experts have said they find it extremely worrying that India’s highest court, which has in the past led the protection of housing rights, is now leading evictions by putting people at risk of displacement. domestic and even homeless, as is the case in Khori Gaon The Indian Mission said it is equally unfortunate that the Special Rapporteurs have made disrespectful remarks against the Supreme Court of India. It is a worrying trend and an abuse of the position of special rapporteurs that seriously undermines the credibility of the institution of special rapporteurs. India expressed hope that the Special Rapporteurs would make sincere efforts to understand the importance of upholding the rule of law in any democratic society and to give up undermining it. India is fully aware of its international human rights obligations and has taken all appropriate steps towards the full implementation of all its human rights obligations. India’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, including its membership in the Human Rights Council, is well established, the Indian mission said. Last month, the Supreme Court instructed Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove all violations, which consisted of about 10,000 residential buildings, in the Aravali forest area near the village, saying land grabbers could not be sheltered in the rule of law and to talk about justice. A break bench of Judges AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari requested the compliance report from state government officials after removing all violations from forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks. UN human rights experts include the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders human rights activist Mary Lawlor and Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons within Cecilia Jimenez-Damary. Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Safe Drinking Water and Sanitation Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Olivier De Schutter, Special Rapporteur on the Law of Minorities Koumbou education Boly Barry were also part of the UN group of human rights experts. The Special Rapporteurs are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system. With input from PTI

