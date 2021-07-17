International
Covid 19 coronavirus: The Delta variant is rewriting rules in Australia
NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro says the government ‘lost control’ of the Sydney Covid-19 blast. Video / Sunrise
The emergence of the Delta variant in Australia is rewriting the rules of how states react to explosions, and one expert says the country may not be able to return to what life was like before the recent blockades.
The rapid spread of the virus put Greater Sydney in blockade for the second time since the pandemic began, while Victoria is now in its fifth shutdown.
Queensland this week also extended its mask rules for those in the southeast of the state, while South Australia moved into “preventative” restrictions Thursday night, though there were no instances.
“We do not want blockades in South Australia so we are taking some precautions to make sure we can keep our state safe and our economy strong,” said SA Prime Minister Steven Marshall.
SA rules include the use of masks in certain indoor environments, density limits and certain restrictions if people want to have a gathering of more than 50 people.
University of Melbourne clinical epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter said recent cases, particularly in Melbourne, highlighted how highly contagious the Delta was.
Four days after two evacuees were found to be positive (and less than a week after they traveled to Melbourne from Sydney), it turned out that the infection had already passed on to the family for whom the furniture was moving, the others to the apartment building, family and friends and those in the building, the family of those friends, and other secondary contacts.
The prevalence has increased to 24 cases, including at least four people who became infected through “rapid contact” while on an AFL game in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
“It’s just so hard to get to the top of the Delta,” Baxter said. “By the time they identify the first case, the contacts of their contacts would already be positive.”
Baxter said some people with the Delta test positive in less than a day, compared to up to five days for the original Covid-19 type, and at that time have already given it to the other ring of contacts before the contact trackers t ‘identify them.
“Summer is very difficult to get to the top of it without the so-called circuit breaker block that allows contact trackers more time to do their job,” she said.
However, patience with blockages seems to be weak. Protesters in Melbourne took to the streets Thursday night after the latest five-day blockade was announced, while in NSW trucks blocked the Sydney Port Bridge following the announcement of new tough restrictions in the Greater Sydney region.
Still, without a significant amount of population the vaccinated authorities do not have much choice as blocking is the only way they are able to stop the spread of Delta as NSW is proving.
“With Delta, if we do not do something to manage it now, Covid ‘s impact will be at least as bad as the UK, perhaps even worse because it’ s so infectious,” Baxter said.
“So people ‘let it rip’ all they have to do is look at India if you want to see what it will be ‘let it rip’ with Delta.”
It is likely that the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant means that Australians will have to live with some restrictions until sufficiently vaccinated by the population, Baxter said.
“It was a good two months, we were all going out and the streets were crowded,” Baxter said. “It was good before the forced blockade, but I don’t think we can go back to that. We have to live as if Covid exists until we are vaccinated, otherwise we will be in the blockade after the blockade after the blockade.”
With an “inappropriate” quarantine system that suffered about 20 breaches this year, Australia would face continued potential transmission risk and therefore require restrictions on collecting and participating in higher risk activities, he said. she.
Baxter’s comments echo those made by infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon of the Australian National University, who warned last month that residents may have to live with persistent restrictions during the winter as the virus becomes more active.
“My view is that we need restrictions even in areas that do not have outbreaks in winter,” he told news.com.au. “For the coming months, because it ‘s winter and we’re not vaccinated, we need to keep more restrictions for a while.”
