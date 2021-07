‘Massive leaks’ of flying ants ‘invade’ Britain on hottest day of the year

Flying ants soared into the rain in Rainham, Kent, today and ‘invaded’ a home in Wales – just a week after the Met Office spotted a flock of winged insects on its weather radar systems Video is uploading Video unavailable The video will be played automatically soon 8 cancel play now

A ‘massive spill’ of flying ants took to the skies of Britain today as the country recorded its hottest day of the year. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds warned that the winged insect had flown to Rainham, Kent, earlier today. It came as temperatures rose to 31.2C in Northern Ireland with mercury also rising above 30C in England. A shocked Briton said she was enjoying a G&T when she noticed an ‘invasion’ of ants flying into her home. The University of Leeds said the British should prepare for more views in the coming days. A spokesman said: “As the days get warmer and wetter, and there is little or no wind, the ants (will) come out of their underground nests and take in the air for their honeymoon.















Image: Evening newspaper)





“They come together in large enough numbers to be seen on weather radar systems. “Towards the end of the first week of July there were signs of ants flying over London. “It is expected that it will be seen on the south coast over the next two days before the phenomena are seen further north later in the month. ” Flying flocks of ants were captured by Met Office radar, as revealed in her tweet “.















Image: Mairebc / Twitter)





A Welsh Twitter user named Mrs.C today recounted how flying ants had invaded her home. She wrote on Twitter: “Tonight while I was just sitting around enjoying a G&T, I noticed more #FlyingAnts AntAntinvasion. Today they came out of the sky cable hole (it is closed outside). “We’m normally away now. Glad I was here to deal with it. Pic 1 is today, Pic 2 was yesterday.”















Image: RSPBRainham / Twitter)





Get all the latest news sent to your inbox. Sign up for the free Mirror newspaper Last week the Met Office recorded ants flying over London, with a herd so large it was taken to the weather service radar. Environmental science expert Aidan O’Hanlon says humans simply need to leave pests alone and stay inside during the ants’ flying canopy. Other helpful tips include cleaning up debris, closing food containers, and keeping an eye out for ant nests.





“They may look annoying, but ants are ecologically essential,” Aidan explained. “They provide ventilation to the ground through their nesting behavior and serving as a food source for birds, spiders, wasps and other insects in the summer when ants congregate in large numbers.” Aidan said it is rare for flying ants to bite, but it can happen.









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mass-outpourings-flying-ants-invade-24558713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos