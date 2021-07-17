Following Emirates, Etihad Airways Now Suspends Flight Services From India To UAE Until 31 July





International Flights Latest news todayDays after Emirates suspends flights from India, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said on Saturday that the suspension of flights from India and two other countries to the UAE capital (UAE) has been extended until July 31. a statement, Etihad Airways said flight services have also been suspended from Pakistan and Bangladesh.Read also – International Flights Latest News: Good news for Indians, France allows travelers vaccinated with Covishield Earlier, Etihad Airways had suspended flight services from five countries, including India, until July 21st. The national carrier had said that passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have been extended. Read also – T20 2021 World Cup draws announced: India-Pakistan in Group B Taking to Twitter, Etihad said, “Following the latest instructions from the UAE Government, passenger travel from India to the UAE and the Etihad network has been effectively suspended until July 31, 2021. Please visit our website at internet https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF to find the latest travel guide. Thank you. ” Read also – Latest news updates: Afghan president expresses grief over death of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui Hello Asif, following the latest instructions from the UAE Government, passenger travel from India to the UAE and the Etihad network has been effectively suspended until 31 July 2021. Please visit our website https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF to find the latest travel guide. Thank you. * Zoe – Help for Etihad (@EtihadHelp) July 16, 2021 On the other hand, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had previously clarified that passenger flights between the Gulf nation and India would remain suspended until further notice, the Khaleej Times reported. However, Etihad Airways said UAE nationals, UAE gold visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the updated COVID-19 protocols are excluded and may be accepted for travel. “Our contact centers are experiencing a larger volume of calls than expected. “If your call is not about travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling again later,” Etihad said. In particular, the Dubai-based airline has suspended flights from India since April 24 following the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 explosion. Emirates suspends flight services: Prior to the Etihad, the Emirates had suspended all passenger flights from India until further notice. The airline further said that passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be allowed to board from any other point in the UAE. However, UAE nationals, UAE Gold Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions that comply with COVID-19 protocols will be exempt from the ban, the airline added. No flights to the UAE: Due to a massive increase in Covid cases, the UAE has suspended all incoming flights to national and foreign carriers from India starting April 25th. Following the announcement, Emirates and Etihad have suspended passenger flights from India from April 24 to June 30. Meanwhile, the UAE has also banned its citizens from traveling to 14 countries, including India as a Covid precaution. India extends flight suspension: On June 30, Indian aviation regulator DGCA also extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights until July 31 and said scheduled international flights could be allowed on the routes selected by the competent authority for each case. He also said the restriction would not apply to international cargo operations flights that have been approved by the DGCA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/business/international-flights-latest-news-today-17-july-2021-after-emirates-now-etihad-airways-suspends-flights-from-india-to-uae-till-july-31-air-travel-latest-update-vande-bharat-mission-4822207/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

