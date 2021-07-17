Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

After lagging behind its neighbor in the first months of its COVID-19 vaccination, Canada has now surpassed the United States per capita vaccines.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, 48.48 percent of Canadians are now fully vaccinated, while 69.48 percent have had at least one shot.

The same figures in the US are 48.05 percent and 55.44 percent, respectively, according to the CBC tracker.

After weeks of declining cases, hospitalizations, and daily deaths, the trajectory of the pandemic in the United States changed rapidly. While case numbers are much lower than they were during peak January, all COVID-19 metrics are heading in the wrong direction.

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated Americans.

Vaccination rates in Canada remain among the highest in the world, but have begun to slow as the group of people still seeking a first or second dose drops far short of doses coming in earlier this year.

In the early stages of vaccinating the country, Canada secured deliveries from countries like the US and UK that were busy supplying their populations with vaccines made at their own plants resulting in a slow spread.

Now, an abundance of doses is making health officials focus on a “more nuanced” approach.

Brigadier General. Krista Brodie, who is leading the federal government’s vaccinated distribution program COVID-19, said more than two million doses have already been kept blocked because the provinces have said they cannot use them yet a big change from when all newly received doses were shipped nationwide as soon as possible.

People line up outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Winnipeg on Wednesday. (Jeff Stapleton / CBC)

“In the coming weeks, we will cross a symbolic threshold of 66 million doses, signaling that there are enough doses in Canada to vaccinate any currently qualified Canadians,” Brodie told a virtual news conference from Ottawaon on Thursday.

“As we move from limited supply to sufficient supply, we are implementing a more nuanced approach to ensuring that vaccines are administered in a way that best meets Canada’s domestic needs, as well as optimizing options to support global efforts. of vaccination. “

Health Canada has not answered a question asking how many doses of each vaccine are available in reserve or when they expire. Canada has already said it plans to donate the rest of its expected AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine shipments of 17.7 million doses to the global COVAX vaccine distribution alliance.

These doses will be sent to developing countries that are nowhere near the level of vaccination that Canada now enjoys. Across the African continent, for example, about three percent of the population has now received at least one dose, and 1.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 1,422,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,704 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,492. More than 44.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.

IN British Columbia, 79.5 percent of qualified people 12 and older in the province received their first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine and 49.9 percent received their second dose.

IN Alberta, the same figures are 74.5 percent and 49.2 percent, respectively. Elsewhere in the Prairies, Saskatchewan registered 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday whileManitoba recorded 62 new cases and did not post new related deaths for the second day in a row.

Ontario reported 176 new cases and three more deaths. The figures come a day after the province moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows for indoor dining and drinks at restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

A person is administered a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a pop-up clinic in Toronto on Saturday. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

IN Quebec, the province holds a $ 2 million cash lottery and scholarship in an effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In the Atlantic provinces,Prince Edward Islandon Sunday will begin allowing Canadians fully vaccinated from outside the Navy;New Brunswick saw no new case on Saturday, nor did heNew Scotland, as active issues in the province are now under five for the first time since last October; and 81 percent of the eligible population of Newfoundland and Labrador has had at least one vaccine dose, while 37 percent have a second dose.

Territories continue to lead the country in the percentage of fully vaccinated residents, which stands at 81.49 percent in Yukon, 77.26 per cent on Northwestern territories and 62.98 percent in Nunavut.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 189.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported, according to a U.S. vehicle Johns Hopkins University, who has been collecting coronavirus data from nations around the world. The number of reported deaths was more than four million.

IN Europe, thousands of people marched in France on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and COVID-19 passages that will be required to enter restaurants and other locations.

IN Asia, Thailand has tightened coronavirus restrictions and warned of further measures as daily cases exceeded 10,000 and the death toll reached a record 141 despite an hour overnight arrival in Bangkok and several other provinces. Growth since April has overwhelmed hospitals, strained the economy and put tourism recovery to work. plans in doubt.

IN Africa, dozens of countries on the continent will receive 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States, U.S. officials and the Gavi vaccine alliance said. African Union Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the US donation to 49 countries was appreciated, “especially at this time when we are witnessing the third wave in a number of African countries”.

IN Americas, about 92 Cuban doctors and nurses who gave a hand to Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic in recent months have been transferred home, the Mexican foreign ministry said. It is not clear why the doctors left, as Mexican hospitals are under increasing pressure amid another wave of coronavirus cases.