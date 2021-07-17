Mama Luma secures international agreements





Mama Luma, a local brand that sells luxury baby clothes, has secured an agreement with Italian distributor Baby Dream SRL Mama Luma, a local clothing brand founded by two UCSB students, secured a multimillion-dollar deal this week with Italian distributor Baby Dream SRL, an international clothing distribution company for some of the world’s leading luxury brands. The $ 3.8 million distribution deal will bring the Mama Lumas stylist childrens clothing line to clients in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Italy. The local brand is joining the luxury line of Baby Dream SRL, which includes brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Simonetta, for the next three years. Kevin Mahany, co-founder of the brands, told News-Press that he and his business partner, Ata Sari, are looking forward to seeing their brand grow internationally as a result of the deal. The Mama Lumas dress was handmade by Father Saris’s founding mother, Mahinur Sari, based in Turkey. The brand has franchises in various countries around the world, and the new partnership will expand its reach in Europe and North Africa. One of the biggest parts of this (deal) is brand awareness, said Mr. Mahany for News-Press. We have been very focused on how we use this 21st century landscape and ecosystem to create a brand that is relevant, and we have done a lot of that through impact marketing on Instagram and Facebook advertising, said Mr. Mahany . They have been the main roads and this (agreement), in our minds, is facilitating reliance on it. So here is an opportunity to be in major stores and physically in locations all over the world. Business partners, Mr. Mahany and Mr. Sari, formed Mama Luma a few years after meeting each other during their first year at UCSB. The duo, both 26, decided to enter the business together in 2017, launching a clothing brand that sells handmade models created by Mr Saris’s mother, Mahinur Sari, who lives in Turkey. Since the start of the business, the Mama Luma brand has expanded its online and international presence. In addition to a website and social media platform, the brand currently has franchises in Azerbaijan, Panama and the United Arab Emirates. The brand also had a showcase on Paseo Nuevo for a while, but partners were forced to close the space during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brands continued to grow and importance worldwide comes at a time when the Turkish economy remains in a state of despair, said Mr. Mahney. For Mrs. Sari, the main creator of the brands, the growth of the business during a difficult economic time brings a lot of gratitude, said Mr. Mahaney. It ended up so serious because as (Turkey’s) economy was aging, business was just growing, Mr Mahany said. I think for (Ms. Sari), there is a level of gratitude, appreciation and a little of hey my plans are holding on to the larger ecosystem. As business partners hope for continued growth worldwide, Mr. Mahaney said the duo are looking for more ways to keep the local community engaged with their business. We really appreciate this community and want what we have built to be not only our baby, but also baby Santa Barbaras, said Mr. Mahaney. email: [email protected]

