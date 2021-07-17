Afghanistan says envoys’ daughter abducted, tortured in Pakistan | World News

Afghanistan on Saturday demanded full security for its diplomats in Pakistan following the abduction and torture of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter by unidentified individuals in Islamabad.

The development came amid strained ties between the two countries and Afghan allegations that the Pakistani government is not doing enough to incite the Taliban to join peace talks to find a political solution.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to Kabul to stage a strong protest over what he described as a serious incident. The ministry called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and to ensure the full safety of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions.

The Pakistani Foreign Office described the incident as an act of human treatment that occurred while the envoys’ daughter was boarding a rental vehicle on Friday. Islamabad police have launched an investigation and the security of the Afghan envoy and his family has been strengthened. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated, the Foreign Office said.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhel, was held for several hours by unidentified individuals who abducted her.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan expresses its deep regret that on July 16, 2021, the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad, Mrs. Silsila Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on the way home, the statement said.

After being released from the captivity of the kidnappers, Ms. Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital, she said.

Reports said the daughter of Afghan envoys was abducted from the Blue Area, a commercial district in the heart of Islamabad, at around 1.45pm Pakistan time. She was released from her captors around 7pm with her hands and feet tied. Her wrists and ankles were swollen and there were other signs of injuries, the report said.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families and staff members of Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

Afghanistan called on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate action necessary to ensure the full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of diplomats of their countries and families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

The Afghan side also urged the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators as soon as possible.

The development came a day after a close exchange between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Pakistan’s support for jihadist fighters in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s failure to fulfill its commitment to The Taliban join the negotiations in finding a political solution.

Addressing a rally that included Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, Ghani said intelligence estimates showed the influx of over 10,000 jihadist fighters. from Pakistan and other countries last month as well as support from their associates and trans-national organizations for the Taliban.

Ghani also said that contrary to repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and lack of use of force, it will use its power to influence to make them The Taliban negotiate seriously, organizations supporting the Taliban were celebrating the destruction of Afghanistan’s assets and capabilities.

He called on Pakistan to use its influence and leverage for peace and a cessation of hostilities.

Khan said he was disappointed that Pakistan is being blamed for what is happening in Afghanistan. “We have made every effort not to take military action against the Taliban in Pakistan … to put them at the dialogue table and have a peaceful solution there,” he added.