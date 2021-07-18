Indonesia’s second peak of the Covid-19 wave is likely to come yet





When Suharyanto’s pregnant wife Rina Ismawati and two of their three children fell ill last month, he initially thought it was a common cold. But with cases of Covid-19 growing in Indonesia, he got them to be tested.

The whole family tested positive for Covid-19, including Suharyanto – and 43-year-old Ismawati was hospitalized, where she lay in bed, occasionally sending messages to Suharyanto via WhatsApp. “She told me her condition was deteriorating,” Suharyanto said. “She could not breathe.”

On June 22, Riski died at the hospital. Suharyanto had only seen him in one photo. The next day, Ismawati also died.

Suharyanto’s wife and child are just two of the devastating and rising taxes of Covid-19 in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, which is fast becoming the new coronavirus crisis center in Asia. For weeks, Indonesia, home to some 270 million people, has reported thousands of daily cases and hundreds of deaths as the highly contagious Delta variant destroys the country. Social media has been flooded with posts from users who have lost loved ones to the virus. Hospitals are dangerously running out of supplies, diggers are frantically digging up burial plots, and isolation remains impossible for millions like Suharyanto who lives on a daily wage. The country is also facing the added challenge of widespread, rampant misinformation, and a vaccination rate less than 6% With more than 2.7 million people infected and more than 70,000 dead, observers warn that the country may not have reached its peak. How did this happen For most of last year, Indonesia managed to keep its Covid-19 blast largely under control. Then, si cases increased in June , overwhelming hospitals, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warns Indonesia that “ on the brink of a Covid-19 disaster. The country had seen a “dramatic increase in confirmed cases” after the festive holidays, Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said earlier this month. He placed the explosion on occasions up to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and has since spread to almost 100 countries. Indonesia entered a deadlock on July 10, by which time the country was reporting more than 30,000 new cases every day. The government said it was “mobilizing all resources” to deal with the Covid-19 wave, including bringing in oxygen from other countries to boost supply. Daily reports Covid-19 But the experts say Indonesia is now bearing the cost of not closing as soon as possible. And the actual numbers probably do not capture the whole picture. More than 27% of tests come back positive, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, giving Indonesia one of the highest test positive rates in the world. Figures suggest that many cases are still not being caught. A poll published last Saturday showed that nearly half of Jakarta residents may have contracted Covid-19 – more than 12 times the number of officially registered cases in the Indonesian capital at the time of the search. “Without adequate evidence, many provinces are unable to isolate confirmed cases in a timely manner,” the World Health Organization said in a statement. situation report Just a common cold Another major obstacle to controlling Indonesia’s outbreak is the flood of misinformation. For months, WhatsApp messages have spread false news about ineffective treatments Covid-19. Vaccine scams have circulated on social networks , causing some people to be reluctant to take aim for fear that it might cause serious illness or death. And because of the misinformation, many people in Indonesia are still not taking Covid-19 seriously, even when cases grow around them. Amidst all the noise, warnings about the severity of Covid-19 are fading. A few weeks ago, Karunia Sekar Kinanti, 32, noticed that her two-month-old son Zafran had a fever, but she assumed it was just a common cold. it the mother had a flu and cough, but Kinanti did not think it was Covid because her mother still had a sniff. “Her symptoms did not appear to be Covid-19, so I was calm to respond to that,” she said. “Then Zafran, me and my other child got sick too.” Two weeks ago, as he was weakening and his breathing became more tired, she brought Zafran to the hospital, where scans showed that Covid-19 had already damaged his right lung. She recalls that the doctor had told her to prepare for the worst. “You can be optimistic, but it all depends on God,” she recalls. On July 5, Kinanti’s mother died. Kinanti still does not know if her mother had Covid because it was not tested. Kinanti did not attend her funeral – she was in the hospital with her young son. Aman B. Pulungan, president of the Indonesian Pediatric Association, said it is common for parents to assume their child does not have Covid-19, in part because many people in Indonesia are unaware that children can become infected. “We do not protect our children. That is the problem.”Sigurt B. Pulungan Families do little to protect children from the virus, and even when they are infected, parents often think it is a common cold. Schools closed last year and are closed again as part of this latest blockade, but Indonesian children are currently on summer vacation. “We do not protect our children. That is the problem,” he said. The broader problem is the continuing skepticism about Covid-19, according to an article published last month by Yatun Sastramidjaja, an associate with the Regional Program of Social and Cultural Studies at the Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, and Amirul Adli Rosli, a research officer at the same institute. “A more extreme kind of comment has made its rounds on social media, questioning the legitimacy of the government’s pandemic response, and even dismissing any official information about Covid-19,” they write. Overloaded resources When Kinanti and her baby Zafran arrived at the hospital, all the beds in the intensive care unit were already full. A front desk officer felt sorry for Zafran and helped him get a room, and the next day, they moved into an isolation room with other children infected with Covid-19. Saffron was the youngest of all, she said. When Kinanti spoke to CNN earlier this month, she said there were nine children in the hospital room with them, and many more were waiting for beds. The Indonesia crisis is now unfolding in the same way as India’s second wave, with a shortage of oxygen reservoirs and patients crawling from hospital to hospital trying to find help. Sudirman Said, secretary general of the Indonesian Red Cross, said patients were traveling for hours to receive vital medical care. “The peak for the second Covid-19 wave in Indonesia has not yet been reached.” “Sick patients are just waiting for new deaths so they may even have a chance to do it inside a hospital,” said Edhie Rahmat, Executive Director of the HOPE Project for Indonesia. said in a statement earlier this month, adding that many hospitals have set up tents to care for patients outside the buildings. The explosion and lack of hospital beds makes them even more vulnerable to basic conditions. According to Pulungan, of the Indonesian Pediatric Association, many children dying from Covid-19 have basic health conditions. This was the case for Tantien Hermawati baby Baswara Catra Wijaya, who was born with heart disease. She believes he may have been infected with Covid-19 when he was in hospital in November last year undergoing surgery for his condition. After he grabbed Covid-19, she could barely look at her baby’s face – it was clear he was in pain. He died on December 11, 2020, before he was four months old. Hermawati believes she was lucky – at least she was able to attend his funeral. She advises other parents to be more careful and cautious than she is and to stay home to avoid exposing children to Covid. “It ‘s really sad if our children get infected – our babies can not tell us which part of their body is damaged, and we also do not know it. So please just stay home and obey the health protocol. “ The future Indonesia’s main hope in addressing the spiral crisis is vaccines, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. “Fair and equal access to vaccines must be guaranteed as we see that there is still a wide gap in vaccine access across the country,” he said, according to Antara News. of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia through the global COVAX program, the eighth such shipment to arrive in the country. Indonesia has received more than 14 million vaccines through the program, according to state media. Earlier this month, the White House announced it would send 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to support Indonesia against growth. On Tuesday more than 3 million following dosageof AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia through the global COVAX program, the eighth such shipment to arrive in the country. Indonesia has received more than 14 million vaccines through the program, according to state media. “I was late when I got to the hospital and I really regret it.”

Karunia Sekar Kinanti But for the millions already affected by Covid, those vaccines will come too late. For Kinanti and her baby Zhafran, the situation is looking up. His doctor is more optimistic about his survival, but warns that Saffron may always have reduced lung capacity. She says she underestimated Covid and thought it was impossible for her to touch her baby: “I was late when I got to the hospital and I really regret it.” Suharyanto, the father of three, lives with the guilt of not knowing if he brought Covid-19 to their home. He works as a motorcycle taxi driver in the town of Semarang, in the central province of Java; he always came and went – but his wife stayed home. “The kids are already going on normally. But I, I still cry myself. I regret things, but I just never imagined this could happen,” he said. “I still can’t believe she was gone so quickly.” Suharyanto wants people to realize that Covid is not fake news or a conspiracy – for him, it is indeed true. “They have never had their family die from Covid,” he said.

