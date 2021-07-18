International
Massive clean-up efforts in progress in the Barrie neighborhood hit hard by the tornado
Two days after an EF-2 tornado erupted in a Barrie neighborhood at the southern end, dozens of construction workers, traders and municipal crews have stepped up their efforts to clean up scattered debris and stabilize badly damaged homes.
In an update posted on Twitter by Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, he said that as of Saturday afternoon 71 homes were considered uninhabitable (some of those homes will be allowed to be inhabited after repairs).
“(There) is a lot of work already going on on the properties in this neighborhood with people being able to go back and get some of their belongings to some of the most damaged homes, but they need to be accompanied,” he said.
Environment Canada confirmed on Friday that the tornado was estimated to have wind speeds of around 210 km / h.
On roads where the damage was highly concentrated (Sun King Crescent, Majesty Boulevard, Prince William Way, Regalia Way, Saxon Road, Norman Drive, Counselor Terrace), access is restricted to residents, contractors, public service employees and members of the media.
Global News observed a wide range of damage where homes with lost roofs and flowery walls and windows were mixed with minor damage, such as shingles and hard-damaged bases insulated indiscriminately in pockets.
An update released by City of Barrie staff on Saturday thanked the community for the great donations.
Officials said a makeshift donation center at St. Gabriel Archangel School in Prince William Way became so crowded with items that volunteers and staff were forced to decline further donations. However, anyone wishing to help those affected is encouraged to make a financial donation to the school through the Salvation Army or online through the organization’s website (with a “Barrie tornado” note).
Since the tornado’s initial response, municipal teams have relocated and placed four garbage and rubbish zones on residential streets for residents, their contractors, and City workers. Employees have also gone from house to house to pick up discarded items left on the street.
Residents in the affected area who are able to do so are encouraged to move their vehicles off their road as municipal teams will clear debris from the roads during the night hours on Sunday and Monday. Officials said tow trucks will be brought in to remove heavily damaged vehicles to be driven.
Municipal officials also issued a warning to the neighborhood about door-to-door people who are posing as representatives of Alectra Services and asking for money to inspect homes. They said the teams do not pay for inspections and asked anyone who receives a request to contact police.
Meanwhile, anyone living in the affected area who needs help getting into their home or has any questions was encouraged to call the tornado response line at 705-728-8442 or visit the School command center of the Archangel St. Gabriel.
