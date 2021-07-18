COVID-19 in Sask .: 33 new cases, no deaths reported Saturday





There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday, with no new deaths in the province from the disease. There are 360 ​​cases that are considered active, according to the online dashboard of the province. The new cases on Saturday were reported as follows: Far Northwest: a.

Far to the northeast: a.

Northwest: four.

North center: 10.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central East: a.

Regina: a.

Southwest: two.

Southeast: a. Two residents who were previously positive for COVID-19 outside the province were added to the total number of the northwest area and one was added to the total number of the southeast area. Both positive tests were performed on June 24th. There are 54 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including nine people in intensive care, according to the panel. Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases stands at 24, or two per 100,000 people, as of Saturday. Approximately 9,500 more vaccines were distributed. Since the publication of this publication, 1,569 additional doses and 7,857 second doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are now 593,819 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan. Another 1,167 COVID-19 tests were administered by Saturday. Exposure warning at Lloydminster church On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an increased alert to the risk of COVID-19 exposure for those attending the Lloydminster Gospel Community Church on Sunday, July 11th. Anyone who attended the location at 462047 Ave. between 10 am CST and 11:30 am CST that day is required to require testing, isolation and self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms by 25 July. Those with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, received before June 27, do not need to isolate, but are required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms occur, people are asked to seek testing and isolate immediately. The health authority said the isolation means people should stay home, avoid contact with anyone who has not been fully vaccinated, and stay home from work, school, shops, social events and any public environment.

