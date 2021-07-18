The latest comments from Manitoba officials are an example of why Bill 64 should be removed, protesters say

People who gathered in front of the Manitoba legislature on Saturday say recent comments by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Local Reconciliation about colonization and residential schools were “an attempt to review history” and one more example, they say, of the reason why the proposed education of the regulatory province should be broken.

This proposed legislation, known as Bill 64, would see elected school boards disbanded and replaced by a government-appointed provincial education authority, something that raises concerns for Chantal Shivanna Ramraj, who teaches at grades 3 and 4.

“Based on the comments of this government, we can imagine who they will appoint,” Ramraj said at the rally “without truth, without consent” against the denial of the residential school and Bill 64 set up by the community group Protect Ed MB.

“And we can imagine what directives they will give to teachers.”

Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister drew outrage last week when, in response to the overthrow of two statues of British queens on Canada Day, he made comments that were widely criticized for suggesting that colonization was done with good intentions.

These comments, which he later stood by, led to the resignation of his domestic relations minister, Eileen Clarke, who was later replaced by backbench MLAAlan Lagimodiere as the new indigenous reconciliation minister.

Lagimodiere immediately sparked criticism when he said people running the residential schools believed “they were doing the right thing” a statement for which he issued an apology late Friday afternoon.

Chantal Shivanna Ramraj teaches grades 3 and 4 and was among the protesters for the legislative bases on Saturday. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

High school history teacher Michael Kirkness said many teachers were deeply offended by those comments.

“We think it’s our job to not only learn our history properly, but to make sure the powers that be are not rewriting history to fit their goals,” said Kirkness, who is from Fox Lake Cree Nation and is the son and grandson of the residential school survivors.

He called the officials’ comments “completely deaf” and said he thought Pallister should step down as prime minister.

“It is quite clear that they do not really have any idea how to deal with these issues relating to the heritage of residential schools,” Kirkness said.

Michael Kirkness, who teaches history to high school students, said teachers like him feel a duty to make sure students are learning what really happened. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

‘Leaders’ need for self-education’

While many in the gathering were those who teach, others were there to teach.

Wanda Guenette and her friend Leora Almstrom said they have recently worked to educate themselves on the history of residential schools in Canada.

Leora Almstrom and Wanda Guenette say they have worked to learn more about Canada’s history of residential schools and they want provincial leaders to do the same. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

“We have been told lies about most of our education. And that’s a little shocking to me because I actually represented Canada,” said Guenette, a retired Team Canada volleyball player.

Almstrom accepted.

“I feel, like Mtis, that I do not know enough. I am ignorant of the truth and seek the truth. And all I can do to learn more, to be educated, I am on that mission,” she said

They said they want Manitoba government officials to do the same job.

“They need to be self-educated. I mean, there are people here who are self-educated, people there are self-educated, and our leaders are just coming up with things they think are right and are not,” Guenette said. .

Fifteen-year-old Dominic Eidse said his English teacher spent time last year teaching his class on genocide.

Students who will be coming to grade 10 soon said he had a big impact on him and he hopes those kinds of lessons, including lessons on Canadian history, will become more common in schools.

High school student Dominic Eidse was also among those at Saturday’s rally. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

“I think it’s a very important thing to know to keep it from happening anymore,” he said.

“There were so many things I did not know before this year.”

Cliff Cullen, Manitoba’s education minister, has previously suggested that changes could be made to Bill 64 over the summer.

The legislation is expected to get a second reading in the legislature this fall before being submitted to committee hearings. By the end of June, nearly 500 people had registered to speak at those sessions, the largest number recorded, according to the Manitoba Staff Legislative Assembly.