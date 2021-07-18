Thailand tightens measures as daily cases exceed 10,000





BANGKOK Thailand has tightened coronavirus restrictions and warned of further measures as daily cases exceeded 10,000 and the death toll reached a record 141 on Saturday, despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. Growth since April has overwhelmed hospitals, strained the economy and called into question tourism recovery plans. The spread of vaccines, hampered by supply problems, is weakening by about 5% of the fully vaccinated population and 15% only partially. I would like everyone to understand our necessity to impose stricter measures soon. We can all be affected and inappropriate in many ways, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha wrote on his Facebook page late Friday. Cases are particularly prevalent in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The government imposed additional measures overnight including a ban on any rallies and activities that could spread the virus, including anti-government rallies that have criticized Prayuth’s treatment of the pandemic. Violators face up to two years in prison and / or a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($ 1,220).

Prayuth said the upcoming additional measures aim to restrict the movement of people as much as possible, close almost all non-core locations and implement strict work from home. He said the government medical committee will carefully discuss and study blocking measures in other countries before approving new ones. To ease the pressure on hospitals, Prayuth said authorities are considering allowing people to test themselves at home with antigen test tools. Thai health authorities said Wednesday they would seek to impose restrictions on exports of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine because the country does not have enough for its own needs. AstraZeneca shock production at a Thai factory has fallen short of its target, likely to delay the government’s plan to receive a total of 61 million doses by next May. “The government will expedite the provision of as many vaccines as we can from anywhere and we have never blocked the private sector from providing alternative vaccines,” Prayuth said on Facebook, addressing some of the criticisms of his crisis management. He has previously announced plans to allow vaccinated travelers to enter without requiring them to quarantine on arrival starting in mid-October. Since July 1, the government has reopened the tourist island of Phuket to fully vaccinate tourists under strict health conditions including staying on the island for 14 days while being tested for COVID-19. It had previously vaccinated most Phuket residents. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thailand has reported 391,989 confirmed cases and 3,240 victims.

