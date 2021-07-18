Covid-19 coronavirus: 10 new cases in managed isolation

Playa Zahara is now secured at a quarantine site in Port Lyttelton. Photo / supplied

New Zealand has 10 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, but none in the community, says the Ministry of Health.

Three out of 10 cases are sailors aboard the quarantined Viking Bay ship at Queens Wharf in Wellington.

“Welfare and health checks are being carried out every day and plans are in place if any of them become ill,” the ministry said in its 13:00 update.

There were two other cases to report which are considered historical and not considered infectious. Another case from India reported on Friday after the historic has now been reclassified as “under investigation” and removed from New Zealand’s account at this stage.

Fourteen previously reported cases have now been recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 45 and the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic is 2458.

Update of Playa Zahara

The fishing boat Playa Zahara arrived at Port Lyttelton on Sunday morning and is now secured at a quarantine site within the port exclusion zone, the ministry says.

“This means it is in an area that is not accessible to the public. A comprehensive security plan has been drawn up and the risk to port workers and the public is assessed as low.”

Testing conducted in Port Taranaki on July 13 found 16 of the 18 crew members positive for Covid. All crew members will be retested today.

“In accordance with the plan developed by the Canterbury DHB public health team and the intergovernmental government team, five of the crew members will be isolated on board the fishing vessel and the rest will be transported to administered isolation and quarantine in Christchurch.”

Welfare and health checks would be performed on the crew standing aboard the ship and plans were in place if any of them were done poorly. Customs would maintain a port presence throughout the operation, the ministry said.

Victoria Update

The ministry said New Zealand public health officials were closely monitoring the situation in Victoria where there has been an increasing number of Covid cases.

Anyone who has been in Victoria since July 8 is encouraged to continue checking out the Victoria Health website (https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites) for places of interest which continue to be advertised.

People who have been to these places at the appropriate time should immediately be isolated in their home or apartment and call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for testing advice.

EARLIER

The Ministry of Health is scheduled to provide a Covid-19 update at 1pm this afternoon.

As of Friday there were no new cases of the virus in the community and five new cases in isolated managed institutions.

Six previously reported cases have recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 48.

Meanwhile, crew members from the Playa Zahara fishing boat are being transported to a quarantine facility in Christchurch upon arrival at Lyttelton Port.

Preliminary results of whole genome sequencing from three Covid-19 cases in the vessels indicate that they have the Delta variant.

Beyond the gap, Melbourne has been sent into a five-day blockade after the Sydney blast crossed state lines.

Quarantine travel from Victoria to New Zealand was banned on Friday following a growing number of cases and places of interest. The move will be subject to further scrutiny on Monday.

Quarantine travel from New South Wales remains pending.