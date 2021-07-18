Scratched teeth, tourism in Spain travels on Covid wheels

Madrid: Prospects for Spain’s tourism sector are getting bleaker, with European bookings slowing in the Covid case, but industry figures hope the summer will not resemble the 2020 catastrophe.

The Exceltur tourism association said this week that it had seen a sudden slowdown in bookings after the French and German governments urged their citizens to avoid Spain, which has seen a recent rise in infections.

“Bookings were going well, but they have slowed down, especially from France,” Jorge Marichal, head of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT), told Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE.

“The situation changes very quickly and within a few hours. The whole summer will be the same – a sleigh ride in which we will have to make decisions as we move forward.”

The season started with a positive note: bookings at seaside hotels – which in April and May were 80 percent lower than in 2019 – improved in June, meaning the figure was only 60 percent below the same period two years ago. first, said Exceltur.

In early July, the government restored its goal of attracting 45 million visitors this year, about half the number in 2019.

Before the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, Spain was the second most popular destination in the world after France, and the sector accounted for about 12 percent of the economy.

But the situation has deteriorated rapidly following a massive outbreak among students celebrating in the Balearic Islands that quickly spread across the country.

On July 8, France warned its citizens not to travel to Spain or Portugal on holiday due to an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The move sparked outrage across the Pyrenees although the top French diplomat later modified the warning, saying only that vaccination was necessary before traveling to Spain.

Germany also declared all of Spain a dangerous area last week, including its two known archipelagos – the Canary Islands in the Atlantic and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

The Balearic Islands were also dropped by Britain this week on its “amber” travel list, removing them from the green list where they were placed in late June.

The move means that as of Monday, any unvaccinated British traveler will have to quarantine for 10 days after returning from the islands.

“Any announcement by the authorities in our major visitor markets has an immediate impact,” Maria Frontera, head of the Balearic Islands hotel federation, told Cadena Cope radio.

Prior to the pandemic, the islands’ largest groups of visitors were British, French and German nationals.

But even though new bookings have slowed down, few travelers had canceled their bookings completely, she said.

“Right now, we were getting more reservations than cancellations.”

The same scenario is being played out on the Costa Brava in northeastern Spain where the French occupy almost half of all foreign tourists.

While warnings have slowed bookings, “bookings are still coming,” said Judith Lloberol, head of the Costa Brava hotel association.

“There have been some cancellations, but it has not been very dramatic.”

Visitors were very cautious, she said, mainly booking “last minute” with hotel occupancy rates not exceeding 65-70 per cent on weekdays, at a time of year when they would normally be “overwritten” .

But south of the Costa del Sol, a hotspot for British holidaymakers, bookings have risen in recent days since

London lifted quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travelers returning, said Javier Hernandez of the Association of Regional Hotels.

He said hotel occupancy levels were expected to average around 60 per cent in July and August, banning any last-minute surprises.

The economic devastation caused by the pandemic, however, remains evident with nearly one in four hotels on the Costa del Sol not opening at all, and close to one in five in the Balearic Islands, industry figures show.