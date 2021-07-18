Queensland records zero local COVID-19 cases as authorities monitor two Delta outbreaks





Queensland has recorded zero new COVID-19 community cases as health authorities continue to closely monitor two separate outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta type. The state recorded an overseas acquired case that was detected in the hotel quarantine, bringing the state’s total number of active infections to 39. Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was good news. “Thank you for doing the right thing, Queenslanders. Keep up the good work,” she said on social media. Live updates: Read our blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions remain in place across south-east Queensland as masking and other restrictions were extended for another week on Friday. The change came after it was discovered that new cases had been infectious in the community. Queensland COVID-19 Photos: Cases confirmed so far: 1,754

Deaths: 7

Tests performed: 3,182,211

Active cases: 39 Latest information from Queensland Health. Three members of a family tested positive for the Delta strain of the virus after two of them returned from hotel quarantine in Sydney, while a worker vaccinated at Brisbane International Airport also tested positive last week. As a result, an extensive effort to track contacts has continued in countries across the south-east, and authorities are waiting to see if previous cases between the family and the airport worker lead to any community broadcasting. People are again encouraged to stay vigilant, to be tested immediately if they show symptoms, and to check the list of places of exposure every day. Disturbance among border residents Comes between COVID-19 cases recorded in Chinderah, on the Queensland-New South Wales border, causing concern among border residents. Want more local news? We offer front pages tailored to local audiences in each state and territory. Find out how to opt for more news from Queensland. Read more In a statement, Queensland Health said positive cases did not enter Queensland and country-related contacts had so far been tested negative. “The situation in New South Wales is very worrying and is developing rapidly,” she said. Queensland Health said it was closely monitoring the situation every day and advised anyone attending a truck station on 112 Tweed Valley Way to immediately isolate and have the test done. Queensland closes its borders to Victoria. Greater Sydney also remains closed in response to the rising outbreaks of southern states. More than 10,000 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours. What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

