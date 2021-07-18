International
Well soon get stolen antiques from USA, Scotland FG
In addition to the 1,130 looted items expected from Germany, the Federal Government says it will soon take possession of other antiques stolen from the United States and Scotland in October.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced this at a press conference in Lagos on Saturday.
He said the federal government was making progress in its efforts to repatriate looted artifacts smuggled from around the world.
He said, in March 2021, the University of Aberdeen in Scotland agreed to return a Benin bronze from his collections. We will take over this in October of this year. We have also provided a date in October 2021 for the repatriation of antiques from the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
These antiquities consist of two important Benin bronzes and a thin bronze head Ife.
Nigeria News Agency reports that the minister said that the development formed part of the successes recorded by the campaign he launched in November 2019 for the return and return of looted / smuggled Nigerian objects from around the world.
The minister recalled that in October 2020, the Netherlands returned a highly regarded 600-year-old Ife Terracotta while Mexico returned a piece of bronze in April 2021.
According to him, the University of Cambridge in the UK has also agreed to turn a controversial artifact of Benin.
We will soon start the procedure for the repatriation of this highly valued part, he added.
Mohammed said the country is currently before the Intergovernmental Committee to Promote the Return of Cultural Property to Countries of Origin or its Return in the Event of Illegal Appropriation in Paris.
He said a claim was made before the committee against a Belgian who wanted to auction off a $ 5 million Ife bronze head.
The minister said the Ife bronze antiquity had been seized by the London Metropolitan Police, awaiting a decision on who the real owner was.
According to the minister, the most remarkable progress in the search for the repatriation of looted objects was recorded in Germany for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes to the country.
As you are aware, I recently led a high-level Nigerian delegation to Berlin, Germany, to look at repatriation models.
The negotiations were difficult but fruitful and they agreed that there is no turning back on the issue of the return of the Benin bronzes.
The Minister said that the agreement on repatriation of the facilities should be signed in December and the repatriation should be completed by August 2022.
He said it had also been agreed that the release would not be attached to any conditions nor stewardship.
According to the minister, less than two years after he launched the campaign, efforts to repatriate objects looted from Nigeria were achieving positive results.
The work ahead remains difficult and shocking, but we will not retreat until we repatriate all our stolen and smuggled antiquities.
These items are so precious all over the world.
We understand that if they return to Nigeria and are properly exposed inside and outside the country under our control, they stay to increase the influx of tourists to our country and earn us good money.
Of course, these eternal and worthless pieces of work are an important part of our past, our history, our source of heritage, and allowing them to sit in the museums of other nations deprives us of our history.
He stressed that, although not everyone who owned the artifacts was willing to return them, the government remained unhindered in their repatriation and would continue to impose all legal and diplomatic means., I played the role of a stuttering head bald, a tyrant with full hair. There is beauty in diversity, so I try to imitate it in my creativity.
