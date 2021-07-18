Singing lullabies for seniors in military high school helped me Cross Kingdom, winner, Nigerian Idol

Nigerian Idol Season Six winner, Kingdom Kroseide, tells TOFARATI IGE about his competition experience, plans for his music career and other issues

At what point did you feel like you could win the competition?

To me, it seemed like I was being led to do something. I was going where I was directed to go and it was no longer like a competition. I just followed the divine direction and everything gave positive results. I was overwhelmed by the love I had outside and saw the massive campaign people made for me to win. I felt that the answer I received was the best I could get from everyone, including the judges. I followed that rhythm and constantly tried to be better than my previous performances. It was a competition and I wanted to win, but I neither fought nor struggled to win.

Who did you feel was your strongest opponent in the competition?

Everyone (in the competition) had a way of expressing music. Everyone was fine, but I did not go there to fight with anyone. The closer we got to the end of the show, the more I realized I was actually in a contest. I saw myself as the main threat to myself and others.

Why did you see yourself as a threat?

I knew I could do a lot and I realized it was the chance to prove to everyone that I know what I learn and what I do. I always said I like learning music and I felt it had to reflect on me. I could not afford myself. In the early stages, a lot of people said I wasn’t moving my body during shows. However, I actually moved my body well when I played Say Something and Lion King. (Not moving on stage) was something that came up with two shows after that, but I got it again. Basically, I was my biggest contestant.

Most people described you as a church singer. What is your reaction to this?

Yes, I am a church singer. And, I owned it from the beginning to the end of the show. One has to understand their voice and how to use it in a way that people understand the message that someone is trying to convey. In my opinion, American singers, Beyonce and HER, make church music. also. As for me, I was just trying to provide information with my music and thank God everyone got my messages.

There will always be critics and other people saying the wrong things about one, but there is a way to use criticism to your advantage. I always try to use criticism to my advantage.

In what field do you think you need to develop to be a full-fledged performer?

I sing and perform as well. But, there are different types of performers. It all depends on the type of music one makes. All of these have roles to play in music and performance skills. One cannot come to a competition and start telling people that one is not performing. I actually felt bad when I said no rap, I sing. It is not an excuse. If one cannot do something, one must work towards its realization. If I do not know how to do something, I would try harder and get better at it.

Take a look at what you were doing musically before the show.

I was a backup singer in the band Pamela Scott.

Some winners of musical reality shows conclude that they do not have successful commercial careers. How do you intend to avoid what is happening to you?

First, I believe it has to do with the right association. Secondly, the fan base is very important. I thank God for the fan base I have and plan to use them. I’re just asking for the support I need. It’s not just about producing a song, you also need to have good supporters to help one push the songs.

Also, I got advice from Timi Dakolo, who is a former Nigerian Idol winner. He tried to prepare me for the challenges I might face. Thank God I heard it and I am still listening to it.

How would you describe your style of music?

Afro ballad is our music here, but I am bringing my own sound. I think my music is a cross between Johnny Drille and Timi Dakolo.

How fast should your fans expect a song from you?

I believe in creativity. At the right time, I went to the studio and did something beautiful.

In what ways have the show judges influenced you and made you a better musician?

I wrote down everything they said and tried to figure out where they were coming from.

Which artist would you like to collaborate with?

Cobhams Asuquo is one of them and I am happy that we performed one of his songs together in the grand finale. I would also like to work with Timi Dakolo and Johnny Drille. It is my dream to work with international artists as well.

In the grand finale, you talked about how your uncle believed in you. Fast on that.

He had always believed that I would make a lot of songs. He has always been supportive and he bought the idea for me to make music, just like my aunt. They sponsored me when I needed to be auditioning. They have always been there for me; even in the last competition where I participated.

Where were you based before the show?

I lived in Port Harcourt (the capital of the State of the Rivers).

Are you thinking of moving to Lagos?

Yes. That would probably happen.

Is there anything in your childhood that prepared you for where you are today?

I loved the sounds and knew I had to keep singing. Singing has been fun and stressful for me from the beginning. I went to a military high school and I remember some of the seniors asking me to sing lullabies for them, or I would not sleep. It has been good and bad.

Are you interested in working with any of the contestants on the show?

Yes, I look forward to working with any of them.

What final words do you have for your fans and the people who voted for you?

Keep praying for me. Thank you very much for voting. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. I would love to do exactly what you did for me. Expect a lot from me.

