



Numerous public health experts have also called for an independent examination of the origin of COVID-19s, arguing that the WHO has no political influence to conduct such a forensic analysis and that the UN agency has failed after more than a year to extract critical details from China. Jamie Metzl, who has led a group of scientists calling for a broader investigation into the origin, welcomed Tedro’s comments but said it was deeply unfortunate and dangerous that there were no current plans for an expert-led investigation. beyond the UN health agency, saying China has repeatedly blocked requests for all relevant records and samples. Georgetown University law professor Lawrence Gostin, an expert in public health law, said Tedro’s unusual plea for Chinese cooperation underscores how weak the WHO is. The WHO has no political authority or graph to seek access to critical global health information, Gostin, who is also director of a WHO Collaborating Center for Public Health and Human Rights law, all that Tedros can do is to use the teaser pulpit, but it will fall on deaf ears, he said. Any WHO-led mission in China also requires government approval for all experts traveling to the country, as well as permission to visit field sites and final approval for any travel reports. Tedro’s appeal for transparency was echoed by German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who urged Chinese officials to allow the investigation into the origin of the virus to continue.

