China reaffirms its commitment to advancing the Belts and Roads Initiative





Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a speech marking the centennial of the Communist Party of China on July 1, recalled the journey and battles for over 100 years and predicted bright prospects for China’s renewal. His speech provided the most authoritative response to help the world better understand his country. Xi stressed that China remains committed to promoting its historic Belt and Road Initiative. He said, We will work to build a new kind of international relations and a human community with a common future, promote the high quality development of the Belt and Roads Initiative through joint efforts and use Chinas achievement new developments to provide the world with new opportunities. Xi himself had proposed the BRI in 2013 in an effort to maintain the ancient spirit of the Silk Road, to build together an open platform for cooperation with all countries, and to generate new driving forces for the development of all countries. Over the past eight years, 140 countries and 32 international organizations have joined in Belt and Road cooperation. BRI has evolved from a concept and vision into real action and reality, and has brought great opportunities and benefits to countries around the world. When fully implemented, the BRI could boost global trade by 6.2 percent and global real income by 2.9 percent, according to a World Bank report. It has really become the world’s largest and largest platform for international cooperation. An Annual Asia Integration Progress Report and Economic Outlook 2021 of the Boao Forum for Asia said, in the face of the pandemic test, BRI has shown resilience and strong vibrancy, with relevant projects continuing to thrive, cooperation bearing much fruit, and trade and investment that hold growth against the wind. Faced with the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, China and BRI partners have helped and supported each other to overcome difficulties together, strengthened the construction of a Silk Road for health, a Green Silk Road and a Digital Silk Road and brought Belt and Road Development, conveying confidence and liveliness to the international community and contributing to the global fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery. Speaking at the grand gathering to celebrate the CPC centenary, Xi also solemnly stated that through the continuous efforts of the entire party and the entire nation, China has achieved the first centennial goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects. China is now embarking on the second goal of the centenary of building a strong modern socialist country in all respects, and has entered a new stage of development, acted on a new development concept, and spurred a new development paradigm. , which offers more market opportunities, investment and growth for Belt and Road partners. Standing at a new starting point in history, China hopes to bring new opportunities for high-quality Belt and Road construction. China stands ready to work with all parties to build a closer Road and Road partnership, adhere to the path of unity, cooperation, interconnection and common development, and together promote the building of a community with a common future for humanity. China and Nigeria have also carried out cooperation in relation to BRI. The two countries have signed a co-operation document and launched practical programs to jointly provide funding, expertise and services. As China opens up to the wider world and the development of BRI continues to advance, more and more Chinese companies are bringing their capital and businesses to Nigeria. Today, cooperation between Chinese and Nigerian companies covers a wide range from financial services and high-tech manufacturing to clean energy and infrastructure. This has not only promoted the growth of Chinese companies but has also created great job opportunities and tax revenues and increased the development of relevant industries at the local level. In these circumstances, we have full confidence that economic cooperation between China and Nigeria will deepen further. Maoming is the Consul General of China in Lagos

