Congress proposed the troubled peace formula: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service New Delhi, July 17th “The CM is deeply hurt,” a senior Congress leader said as Friday’s developments led to a premeditated conclusion – the appointment of MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next president of the Punjab Congress despite the wishes of Captain Amarinder Singh and many other leaders. party top. Partap Singh Bajwa with CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday. The first signs of concern came shortly after AICC Secretary-General Harish Rawat landed in New Delhi after meeting with the CM in Chandigarh. “The CM has said he will not meet with Sidhu until Sidhu apologizes publicly for his derogatory 150 weird tweets,” AICC sources said, signaling a difficult start to the proposed AICC resolution on Punjab affairs. The so-called peace wording appeared troublesome on Friday even before it was announced. The CM did not seem humorous to call for a ceasefire with Sidhu although he reiterated that the decision of Congress President Sonia Gandhi would be acceptable to all. However, CM did not give up his doubts about Sidhu as head of state and repeated them to Rawat in his meeting, placing the ball in the field of Sonia Gandhi. CM-Bajwa will make good team ahead: Tewari Signs of disagreement over Sidhu’s possible rise surfaced Saturday night as former rivals Partap Bajwa and Captain Amarinder Singh teamed up to send a signal of unity against Mrit Amritsar East as president

Anandpur MP Sahib Manish Tewari, considered close to CM, wrote on Twitter Capt Amarinder Singh and Partap Bajwa would make a good team ‘for the future’. The secret tweet made everyone wonder what Tewar’s remark about the ‘future’ meant In the evening, Rajya Sabha MP and former head of state Partap Bajwa, whom Sidhu met yesterday, was seen sitting with CM and his close friends – Punjab Chairman Rana KP Singh, Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi and councilor CM BIS Chahal. Already, CM has been meeting leaders over the past few days at a show of force while publicly stating that he will postpone any decision Sonia made. SS Dullo, former Punjab Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP, when contacted today about his meeting with Sidhu, said: “I welcomed Sidhu because he said he wanted to see me. Honestly, the fact is that he has not been appointed yet. We have seen in this party many appointments that come back after they have been finalized. In politics, leaders must be patient. “ Many other MPs part of the pro-CM pro-Sidhu group as head of state stand in a state of waiting and observation. With Sidhu having taken a very public stance against CM in the recent past, senior leaders said he would have to make some conciliatory gestures to move forward now. “One would normally imagine that winning the 2022 election would unite leaders and MLAs. But much will depend on how Sidhu behaves if he is to be exalted. He will have to show generosity and humility, change his work style and look more fit and accessible to people. Any meaningful cohesion of hearts and goals will only happen if genuine efforts are made. “Otherwise, there is a lot of bad blood between CM and Sidhu and it remains to be seen what will happen next,” said a senior state leader. Although some strong people of the Punjab Congress believe that once Sidhu is appointed as head of state, everyone will fall in line, many caution warning notes. “Having the two main people pull in different directions would not be a happy picture in an election year. Sonia Gandhi will have to secure a meaningful ceasefire. This will not come with just one wording, ”said an MLA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/punjab/congress-proposed-peace-formula-beset-with-trouble-284750 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos