





LONDON: An unusual photo exhibition in London has turned toxic pollution into art to raise awareness about the ongoing air quality problems in British capitals. Artists and visual scientists have teamed up for the exhibition, titled What On Earth, which explores the climate crisis through 26 works of art, lasting until July 24th. The exhibits include ethereal images on delicate dark blue paper with white splashes that evoke pristine oceans but actually show London’s air pollution. They were produced using air samples provided by scientists at Imperial College London. Samples were captured and printed using cyanotype, a traditional method of producing images from light that allows sunlight to detect toxic particles. Crown Estate, which manages the properties owned by Queen Elizabeth II, gave Project Koppel, the arts charity behind the show, a year-old unused retail unit in central London. The deal was in exchange for creating an artistic community and starting a discussion, said curator Ellen Taylor. The goal was to address the social and political issues we see in the news to create a conversation, she said. I hope this show can demonstrate how nature can be the subject of photography, using air pollution and sound to document how our environment is changing. Pollution levels fell worldwide last year as people stayed home during coronavirus blockages but increased as restrictions eased and more people avoided public transportation. Air pollution can create and worsen cardiovascular disease and asthma and has been linked to cognitive diseases like dementia. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates it is responsible for seven million premature deaths each year worldwide. A June report found that more than 25 per cent of schools in the UK were located in areas above WHO that recommended air pollution levels. One of the exhibited artists Alice Cazenave used a glass plate to collect pollution in central London for weeks. The city has a long history of poor air quality, with its thick smog with pea soup leading to key clean air legislation in the 1950s. He introduced a blockchain fee in 2003, billing motorists entering the city center 15 ($ 21, 18 euros) daily. Owners of vehicles exceeding emission thresholds will pay additional tariffs of up to 100 in an extended area with low emissions from October, as Sadiq Khan seeks to become the city’s greenest mayor. Air pollution caused about 1,000 annual hospital admissions for asthma and severe lung condition in London between 2014 and 2016, according to a 2019 report. In December, a forensic specialist ruled that air pollution made a material contribution to the death of a nine-year-old London girl in 2013, the first time in Britain that air pollution was officially listed as a cause of death.



