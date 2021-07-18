Illegal crossings sealed, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Public Relations Inter-Services (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that Pakistani regular Armys troops are conducting crossings along the Pak-Afghan border and all illegal crossing points have been sealed along the border.

DG ISPR was presenting his views during a special broadcast on a private television channel. Major General Babar Iftikhar said the latest terrorist incident has to do with the current situation in Afghanistan which highlighted the despair of terrorists. He said the border siege along the Pak-Afghan border is 90 percent complete and has accelerated along the border with Iran. He said many forts and security posts have been built and proper border management mechanisms in place.

DG ISPR said the border siege was also beneficial for Afghanistan’s security. He added that as of May 1, 2021, there were about 167 terrorist incidents, while security forces conducted over 7,000 intelligence-based operations (IBOs), cordon operations and search and area domination operations after that.

DG ISPR clarified that Pakistan was not the guarantor of the peace process in Afghanistan as Afghan stakeholders have to decide on their future.

Peace in Pakistan is linked to peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “We are closely monitoring the regional situation and playing a sincere role in the Afghan peace process.” We left no stone unturned in the peace talks between all actors in the peace process.

The military spokesman underlined that the security forces have prepared a lot to face the withdrawal of post-US and allied forces to Afghanistan.

We made all the preparations and put in place all the security measures keeping in mind the related threats, he added.

While discussing security risks, the DG ISPR said the security field threat included the risk of reviving sleep cells, re-establishing terrorist groups in Balochistan that could make connections with hostile agencies.

We are very clear and have identified those agencies. Recent special events also occurred because of it and show the danger, he added.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said the Afghan peace process had begun and before that it was assumed that peace in Afghanistan would have an impact on our side. He mentioned that Pakistan had waged a long war, with nervous evidence against terror, and had achieved great success. Commenting on border security measures, he said the capacity of the Border Corps has been significantly strengthened where police and Levie training has been conducted under the supervision of the Pakistan Army.

DG ISPR confirmed that there was no organized terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan following security operations by the Army. He noted that the fugitive leadership of terrorist groups was based in Afghanistan which was backed by the Indian intelligence agency RAW. In the tribal areas and Balochistan, he said, over 7,000 security operations have been carried out since May 1, 2021, where 42 terrorists were killed and also many Pakistani Army soldiers were martyred and wounded.

The Pakistani military is ready to eliminate all threats to national peace and security. We are after them aggressively and they are on the run and in such aggressive behavior you bring victims. Our officers are leading the operations from the front and we are behind them and we will not let them take a break, Babar Iftikhar said.

DG ISPR also highlighted the sacrifices made by the country in its fight against terrorism. He said over 86,000 innocent lives were lost in the fight against terrorism with $ 152 billion in economic losses. However, he said, security forces conducted over 1,300 security operations, cleared over 46,000 square kilometers of area from terrorist control, and about 18,000 terrorists were killed. He said tons of explosives were seized during various operations.

“I can say with certainty that no organized terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan,” he reiterated.

During security operations, he said, security forces along with kinetic measures also made efforts in the area of ​​law, however, various measures have been taken and legislation has been carried out in the country.

The world has recognized Pakistan’s constructive role in regional peace and stability, he added.

DG ISPR said Operation Raddul Fasaads vision was that the use of energy was the prerogative of the state and Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made every effort under this vision to eliminate terrorism from its roots in the country. He said India has a huge influence in Afghanistan and they used it to destabilize Pakistan.

We also filed the dossier in November 2020 and provided evidence of Indian terrorism and clandestine schemes against Pakistan, he said.

DG ISPR said there were RAW training camps in Afghanistan which they used to unite all disbanded anti-Pakistan groups.

India is the biggest spoiler in the region, he said.

Babar Iftikhar said that intelligence agencies always operate and operate in gray areas, while the peace of Pakistan relied mainly on peace in Afghanistan.

It will be difficult for India to act against Pakistan in this case, he added.

Responding to the recent statement by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh who filed charges against the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) supporting the Taliban, he said, Absolutely a false statement and I confirm that there are no such measures taken by the PAF. The Afghan Air Force is acting on their side and no such activity has been done by the PAF. I will only deny this statement.

Babar Iftikhar mentioned that recently during clashes between the Afghan National Army (ANA) and the Afghan Taliban about 40 ANA soldiers crossed over to the Pakistani side in Bajaur and Pakistan turned them over as a military protocol with food and gifts. Commenting on the recent operation against terrorists in the Kurram tribal district, he said on June 26, about 16 workers working at a moving tower site in Kurram were abducted by terrorists. On June 27, 10 of the 16 workers were released and a body of workers was unfortunately found. He said security forces launched an IBO series in a very inhospitable terrain in extreme weather conditions. He said terrorists were persecuted and persecuted constantly, while, at an IBO on July 13, 2021, three terrorists were killed and Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazret Bilal sacrificed their lives while rescuing innocent workers. Despite the martyrdom of the two soldiers, security forces conducted the operation and rescued the remaining five workers, he said, adding, The operation is underway and we will eliminate them. The Pakistani military will pay every price for the peace and defense of the country.