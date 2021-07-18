



Thousands of flamingos have died in Turkey’s Lake Tuz in the past two weeks by drought environmentalists say it is the result of climate change and agricultural irrigation methods. Main points: Turkish Agriculture Minister denies deaths related to agriculture

About 10,000 flamingos are born in Lake Tuz each year

The lake was declared a specially protected area to protect its biological diversity Drone footage of the Great Salt Lake in Turkey’s central Konya province showed the dead baby birds, known as flame burners, lying partially buried in dry mud. Lake Tuz is home to a flamingo colony where up to 10,000 flamingos are born each year. Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said about 1,000 birds were thought to have died, but he denied that agriculture was to blame. “With less water and increased water concentration ratio, we noticed deaths from flames that were unable to fly,” he said. Offlamingosare waste has been distributed throughout the region. ( Reuters: Stringer ) “I want to emphasize that there is no direct or indirect connection between this incident and wells in the area or agricultural irrigation.” Mr Pakdemirli said “necessary measures” had been taken, without elaborating. In 2000, Lake Tuz was declared a specially protected area, a designation that aims to protect biological diversity, natural and cultural resources. Climate change and agriculture to blame Environmentalists blame agricultural practices and climate change for the drought, which without water demand in the area exceeded supply by 30 per cent last year, according to a report published by the Turkish environmental foundation TEMA. Thousands of abandoned birds Animal welfare volunteers in South Africa are working all the time to raise thousands of birds, mixing baby formula nails, shrimp and sardines to keep them alive. Read more In 2020, the annual water reserve in the central province of Konya narrow basin was 4.5 billion cubic meters, while consumption reached 6.5 billion cubic meters, found TEMA. Environmentalist and wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc said water supplies from a canal that fed Lake Tuz were being redirected to agriculture. “This is the irrigation canal coming from Konya. It has to send water to Lake Tuz. As you can see, the water is not passing. “It stopped,” he said. Mr Tunc said only 5,000 eggs had been hatched in the colony this year and most of the birds had died from lack of water in the partially dried lake. Lake Tuz (Salt Lake) is one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world. Reuters

