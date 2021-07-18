Police officer accused of beating a woman, sitting on him in UP Kanpur Dehat





A Uttar Pradesh police officer on Saturday allegedly beat a woman, pulled her to the ground and hit her as he sat on top of her in Kanpur Dehat district. Kanpur Dehat police denied the allegations and said the team was attacked by women of Shivam Yadav’s family, who according to police threatened a candidate in the panchayat election. Videos of sub-inspector Mahendra Patels quarreling with his wife in the village of Durgadaspur also went viral on social media. HT could not verify the authenticity of the videos. Police officers and family entered into a debate as the team was searching for Yadav. Kanpur Dehat police supervisor Keshav Chowdhary said the videos show Patel, who is in charge of the Bhognipur police post, fell on the woman, but according to the Yadavs family, the police officer acted in an undisciplined manner because they refused to obey the requests made by Patel. Police said Yadav was gambling with some friends and was caught by police but his mother and wife tied up with him which led to a scuffle between Patel and the women. They also said that Yadavs’s wife, Arti Yadav, fell during the clash. Art, however, denied their claims and said she was badly beaten because she wanted to know why her husband was being taken. He slammed me and then dragged me to the ground. He then sat on me and started hitting me badly. The villagers intervened and rescued me, Art said. She also said Patel demanded money to release Yadav and the families’ refusal infuriated him. Kanpur police supervisor Dehat Chowdhary said Patel thought Yadav’s family was helping him escape and wrongly accused the official. Chowdhary said an investigation has been ordered and further action will be taken based on the findings. Patel has been removed as head of the Bhognipur police post and has joined the police lines. The Bhognipurs district official will conduct the investigation. Samajwadi (SP) Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday evening criticized the government led by Yogi Adityanath and demanded strict measures against the official. He also wrote on Twitter one of the photos of the incident. The president of the SP district unit, Pramod Yadav, also demanded the suspension and criminal proceedings of Patel against the police officer.

