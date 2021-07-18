FAA Interrupts Rhoades Aviation / Transportation Operation





The FAA has taken action to prevent Rhoades Aviation, which operates Transair, from “flying or conducting maintenance inspections”. Transair was involved in an accident on July 2 that gained widespread attention when Flight 810, a full-load Boeing 737-200, suffered engine problems shortly after taking off from Honolulu International Airport and moving off the coast of Oahu in the Mamala Bay. . The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two flight crew members shortly after the crash. In a statement, the FAA said Rhoades Aviation was not in compliance with federal aviation regulations and had been under investigation since the fall of 2020. On June 13, the FAA notified the company that it identified deficiencies as part of the investigation and would revoke the operator’s authority. to conduct maintenance inspections. Rhoades failed to ask the agency to review the decision within the set 30-day period and thus lost its maintenance authority at midnight on Thursday. Without such authorization, the FAA noted in its statement, the carrier also could not legally act. But this was not the first time the crash plane, the N810TA, experienced engine failure. According to the FAA Service Difficulty Service Database, on April 8, 2018, the company reported that engine no. 1 of the aircraft failed during takeoff. In his description of the problem, Transair stated, “got 3 back fire [sic] before shutting down the engine … ”Later, inspectors removed the engine fuel pump and found that it had a broken shaft. About nine months later, on January 30, 2019, the company reported another engine failure no. 1 of N810TA. The description of this problem was less detailed, noting only that “engine NR 1 fails around 2000 [feet]. In the final checklist for the failure / shutdown of the engine … “ Both engines did not have the same serial number. Further, in the 2018 failure, the engine had accumulated 23,657 hours of total time and 35,753 total cycles, while in the 2019 failure the engine had 71,706 total hours and 67,194 total cycles. Authorities have not yet released the serial numbers of the engines used during Flight 810, but the flight crew reported the loss of an engine at the Honolulu tower shortly after takeoff, and data from FlightAware shows it did not climb more than 2,100 meters. Minutes later, as they tried to return to the airport, the crew reported that the second engine was overheating and was likely to fail as well. The plane then landed in Mamala Bay. Last week, the NTSB released photographs of the wreckage, which lay in pieces on the sea floor between 360 and 420 feet deep. A preliminary report on the accident is pending.

