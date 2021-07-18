Canada surpasses the US in the percentage fully vaccinated against Covid-19





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people with impaired immunity that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they had not been vaccinated. People who are impaired by immunity should be advised about the potential for a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines and to follow current prevention measures (including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others standing with whom they do not live, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces) to protect themselves from COVID-19 until otherwise advised by their healthcare provider, according to the CDC website. The CDC did not go so far as to tell millions of immunized people in the US to get an additional vaccine from a Covid-19 vaccine, noting that the safety, efficacy, and benefit of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines in immunized individuals to be evaluated. A federal official told CNN that the CDC is seeking ongoing research into exploring the possibility of immune impairments benefiting from an additional dose. Some people with immunity have received additional doses of the vaccine, and a study last month by Johns Hopkins researchers suggested that an additional aid helps increase Covid-19 antibody levels for some organ transplant recipients who did not have a response to complete against their original vaccines. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Bidens’s chief medical adviser, acknowledged the reality that some people are acting ahead of official recommendations, noting that there are individual doctors now who say I want to go further with someone who may have a lower level of immunity. On Friday, the CDC said data suggests that vaccine response may be reduced for several groups, including organ transplant recipients, people receiving chemotherapy for cancer, people with certain blood cancers and people on dialysis or receiving certain drugs that suppress the immune system. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss additional doses for individuals with immunity during its July 22 meeting.

