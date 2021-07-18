International
Google Doodle celebrates Kadambini Ganguly on its 160th birthday. Who is she?
Kadambini Ganguly was the first woman to be trained as a doctor in India. Google Doodle honored Kadambini Ganguly with a unique graphic.
Google Doodle celebrates Kadambini Ganguly on its 160th birthday.
Google Doodle celebrated the 160th anniversary of the birth of Kadambini Ganguly with an illustration on July 18th. Kadambini Ganguly was the first woman to be trained as a doctor in India. Today’s Google Doodle, illustrated by guest artist in Bengaluru, Oddrija, features a sketch of Kadambini Ganguly in the background of the Medical College Hospital.
Kadambini Bose was born in Bhagalpur British India, now Bangladesh, on July 18, 1861. Although she belonged to an upper caste Bengali community that did not support women’s education, her father enrolled her in Banga Mahila Vidyalaya. She also studied at Bethune School and became the first woman to pass the Calcutta University entrance exam in 1878.
Kadambini and her friend Chandramukhi Basu were also the first women to graduate college in Indian history.
In 1883, Kadambini Bose married professor and activist Dwarkanath Ganguly. In fact, it was Dwarkanath, the one who encouraged Kadambini to pursue a degree in medicine. In 1886, she graduated from Calcutta Medical College, and thus, made history as the first woman to become an educated physician in India.
Kadambini Ganguly also worked and studied in the UK, earning three additional doctoral certificates with a specialization in gynecology. In the 1890s, she returned to India to begin private practice.
Kadambini Ganguly sought to elevate other women in India through medical service and activism in the women’s rights movement in India. Among many other campaigns, Ganguly joined six others to form the first all-women delegation to the 1889 Indian National Congress, says the Google Doodle site.
Kadambini Ganguly died October 3, 1923 at the age of 62 in Kolkata.
The Bengali TV series Prothoma Kadambini is a period drama based on the life of Kadambini Gangulys.
