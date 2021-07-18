BJP MP Rudy flies to DMK Dayanidhi Maran on a “flight to remember”





So how does it feel when another parliamentary colleague doubles as the pilot of your commercial aircraft? Ask Dayanidhi Maran. “A flight to be truly remembered,” Maran said after he flew in a private jet from Delhi, piloted by none other than Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP, with the face mask that initially hid his identity, before that the Captain declare that he will fly with DMK MP and others up to here on the three hour flight on Tuesday. In a series of tweets and a statement, Central Chennai MP described how it came as a surprise when Rudy, a former Union Minister, made the revelation.

“So you’re traveling on this flight too,” said a person wearing the Captain ‘s uniform. “I could not recognize him by his mask, even though his voice sounded familiar. I shook my head, still wondering who could “He looked at me and his eyes gave him the smile behind the mask,” Maran said. “So you do not know me,” he shouted. “I realized then that it was none other than my colleague, a former Member of Parliament and former Union Minister – my very good friend Call @RajivPratapRudy!” Maran added. A Flight to remember. July 13, 2021 I boarded the Indigo 6E864 flight from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting https://t.co/1Len9hO1mP – Dayanidhi Maran (@Dayanidhi_Maran) 1626195145000 He recalled that just two hours from then, the two were part of intense discussions in the Evaluation Committee and now “I could not believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot”. “I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I could not believe he would be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai. He looked at me and his eyes gave the smile behind the mask. So you do not know me! he shouted. I https://t.co/I57hkzYLve – Dayanidhi Maran (@Dayanidhi_Maran) 1626195146000 He laughed and said “Yes, I noticed you do not know me. I fly often!” Maran said. He added that he was honored to be flown by his good friend and colleague and recalled that Rudy served as Minister of State (in the NDA government) when his father, the late Murasoli Maran, was the Union Minister for Trade. “A flight to be truly remembered! How often does a Member of Parliament make a commercial flight sitting down? I’m sure I will talk about it for a long time. Thank you Captain @RajivPratapRudy, MP who flew us safely from Delhi in Chennai! “said the DMK leader.

How often does a Member of Parliament sit a captain on a commercial flight? I’m sure I will talk about this at https://t.co/etwLDYHWOP – Dayanidhi Maran (@Dayanidhi_Maran) 1626195150000 Rudy, the deputy of Lok Sabha from Bihar, responded to Maran in a series of tweets in Tamil and expressed joy and surprise for Maran being a passenger in his pilot craft on Tuesday. As he recalled his days with Murasoli Maran, Rudy also hailed Dayanidhi as a “successful aviation entrepreneur and union minister”.



