Eiffel Tower reopens after nine months, visitors required to hold Covid permit from next week | trip





With Multilingual Welcome messages, the Eiffel Tower greeted tourists on Friday for the first time in almost nine months, reopening to the public even as France introduces new virus rules aimed at taming the rapidly spreading delta variant. The smiles were wide and the emotions visible as the first masked visitors boarded the elevators that headed to the top of the Paris monument. Such a beautiful place and wonderful people … and now the wonderful Eiffel Tour, said the German tourist Ila Mires, using the French name for the tower. She came with her 19-year-old daughter before the young woman left for studies in Amsterdam. Seeing the tower on their last day together in Paris is one such gift for mother and daughter, Mires said. The Iron Lady of Paris was ordered to close in October as France battled a second rise in the pandemic virus and remained closed for renovations even after other French tourist attractions reopened last month. Reproduction of the towers came four days after President Emmanuel Macron announced new measures aimed at avoiding a fourth wave, including mandatory vaccinations for health workers and mandatory Covid-19 passages to access restaurants and other tourist destinations. Starting Wednesday, all visitors to the Eiffel Tower over the age of 18 will be required to show a permit proving they have been fully vaccinated, tested negative for the virus, or recently recovered from Covid-19. Masks are required and the number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to about half the pre-pandemic rate of 25,000. The rules do not seem to scare the crowds on Friday. Bienvenue – Welcome – Wilkommen – Bienvenido shone on a screen as families, couples and groups lined up or posed for pictures under the tower. We worked, we worked, we worked (to this day). And when I saw my first visitor, I was very, very happy. Emotion and happiness, Eiffel Tower director Patrick Branco Ruivo told reporters. Before Covid, 80 percent were foreigners, 20 percent French. Last year, it was 80 percent French, 20 percent foreign. And this year, it’s amazing because it’s fifty-fifty. And for us, it ‘s time the aliens are returning to the Eiffel Tower, he said. France is open to international tourists this summer, but the rules vary depending on the country they come from. As visitors are returning to Paris, their numbers have been far from normal levels, given the ongoing border restrictions and the dangers of the virus. Seeing the chic French capital, Philippe Duval of Bordeaux and his family admired the view. It’s an event we did not want to miss, said Duval, who was among the first to arrive at the rooftop viewing booth. To be at the top of the worlds most beautiful city, what else can you ask for. Follow more stories at Facebook AND Tweet This story was published by a wireless agency source without text modifications. Only the title has been changed.

