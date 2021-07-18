The threat posed by sleep terrorist cells: ISPR – Newspaper

KARACHI: Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar has warned of the imminent threat from the sleeping cells of terrorist clothing and the remnants of such organizations, which could be activated if the violence continues for too long in Afghanistan.

Also, this could increase the remaining threat in Balochistan, where various terrorist groups with the support of hostile intelligence agencies can join hands and we have already shared a lot of information on this [with the media]. Some recent incidents also point towards this, the military spokesman said in an interview with Dr Moeed Pirzada of 92 News on Saturday.

He said: “We all understand that if the Afghan situation worsens, it will have a direct impact on Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has the largest share in peaceful Afghanistan. We have consistently said that peace in Pakistan is directly related to peace in Afghanistan.

Babar says FC capacity has increased significantly

We have waged a long war on terrorism and have had countless successes in it. We will not allow our hard-earned profits to be wasted, he said.

As they contemplated the deteriorating situation in the neighboring country following the withdrawal of foreign forces without an Afghan-owned political solution, the Pakistani armed forces were well prepared as all measures were taken to fight terrorism ensuring that all safeguards were in place. okay, DG Affirmed ISPR. All necessary protective measures should have been taken for the security and safety of the country, he said.

Elaborating on the measures taken since 2017, the ISPR chief said the siege of the Afghan border, which the army chief called the Peace Fence, was 90 per cent done and was ready to be completed soon. He said work to encircle the Pakistan-Iran border was also accelerated.

He said hundreds of forts and security posts were built along the border, the border control system was updated, a modern biometric system installed and illegal crossing points at the Afghan border sealed. Even at the announced crossing points, regular troops were deployed because the current situation required it, he added.

He said the capacity of the Border Corps (FC) had increased significantly, with over 40,000 police and 60,000 tax officials trained under the supervision of the Pakistan Army.

A comprehensive system has been put in place to counter the situation, he added.

Asked about the recent attacks on security forces, the ISPR chief said that these events definitely had a connection to the evolving situation on the other side. [in Afghanistan]. Due to our operations, there is no organized terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the leadership of all these networks has decreased throughout Afghanistan and they have had the support of [Indian intelligence agency] RAW and [Afghan intelligence agency] NDS. Recent events show their despair, he added.

Since May, the KP and Balochistan have witnessed 150 terrorist incidents, he stressed. In 7,500 operations, Pakistani security forces killed 42 terrorists, while several troops and officers also embraced martyrdom.

Let me assure you, we are conducting proactive and aggressive operations. We are going after them and they are running away. Our officers are leading the operations.

India is the biggest disruptor in the entire Afghan peace process. Their gestures and movements show their frustration, he said. Whoever sits in Kabul, if the situation in Afghanistan is stable, it will be very difficult for India to act from there, he added.

The ISPR chief said 40 Afghan soldiers fleeing fighting in Afghanistan had crossed into Pakistan. We gave them respect, food and gifts. And we respectfully surrendered to Afghan forces. This happened in Bajaur. We have always followed international norms, he said as he explained that the claims of the Afghan vice presidents regarding the threat from the Pakistan Air Force were absolutely false, unfounded.

Published in Agim, 18 July 2021