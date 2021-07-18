Chinese officials join investigation into Dasu-Gazeta bus explosion

The enemies of CPEC will not be forgiven, says the minister

Project work to resume after security improvement

ISLAMABAD / PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has revealed that a 15-member team of Chinese investigators has joined the ongoing investigation into the Dasu bus explosion.

The investigation was at an advanced stage and the culprits would be taken to office soon, the minister told a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said the Chinese team of investigators arrived on Friday and visited the scene of the incident with security officials.

Hinting that the incident was an attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the minister said it happened just two days before the planned meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committees, which was postponed after the incident.

Mr Ahmed said a similar attempt to damage Pakistan-China ties had broken down in April, referring to the blast at the Quettas Serena Hotel where the Chinese ambassador had arrived. They were successful in their scheme in Dasu, but this success is temporary because our relations with China are higher than the Himalayas, he noted.

He said the Chinese interior ministry and other relevant authorities were taken on board and were being updated on progress on a regular basis. We fully assure the Chinese government that these culprits, hidden hands and enemies of the CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship will never be forgiven under any circumstances.

Mr Ahmed said the prime minister had instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit China while the interior ministry had directed security agencies to make intact arrangements for the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

For Chinese investigators, a senior official told Dawn that a high-powered security delegation from the Chinese government inspected the incident site Saturday to review standard operating procedures and plan new security measures.

Led by Wu Wei, Deputy Director General for the Foreign Security Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation consisted of Deputy Director of the Foreign Security Department Pan Yan, Second Secretary of the Department of Asian Affairs Zhang Lei, first secretary of the information department Han Xu and technical experts of criminal investigation Zhou Zhenjian, Zhang Jifeng, He Guanglong, Liu Zhifang, Jiang Xuemei and Wang Chao. In addition, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and other senior officials including Li Qingchun, Sun Mingji, Zhang Bing, Di Weichao on Friday accompanied the delegation that arrived in Dasu, the headquarters of Upper Kohistan County, on Friday and relocated to the area. Barseen on Saturday.

Sources said Chinese investigators also questioned both Pakistanis and their nationals during their visit to Barseen camp. However, local police seemed unaware of the findings of the Chinese investigation team. Our investigation that is being carried out jointly by the army, police, bomb disposal team and counter-terrorism department is underway. But we do not have any information about the Chinese investigation, said a police official on condition of anonymity.

The under investigation source said the explosive used in the bus explosion was a home-made device without ball bearings and sharpened material that resulted in what caused the explosion only due to which the direction of the bus changed and fell in the valley.

Earlier on July 14, nine Chinese nationals and four locals were killed and 28 others injured when a trainer transporting them to a 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project tunnel site plunged into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion.

As Chinese construction giant, which is executing the Dasu project, suspended work on the dam project site while the investigation was under way, the company issued a statement on Saturday stating that the July 16 decision to lay off workers had not been made. have been approved by the competent authority.

The announcement put an end to speculation that had gone viral on social media following the issuance of an earlier announcement regarding the fate of 1,800 Pakistani workers linked to the project.

As a new announcement of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), the management of HPP Dasu declared the previous one invalid.

A senior official of the Water and Energy Development Authority (Wapda) confirmed the suspension of construction work but said the move was temporary. He said the move was natural given the magnitude of the tragic incident.

Regarding the work suspension, the official explained that the Eid holidays were near. In addition, work could not resume until a full review of security protocols was completed, he added.

However, the official said that Chinese dignitaries who visited the country after the July 14 incident assured interested people that the project would be completed at all costs.

The 233-meter high dam, which is being built on the Indus River about seven kilometers upstream of Dasu City, will have installed a generation capacity of 4,320 megawatts of electricity and will cost $ 4.2 billion.

When KP government spokesman Kamran Khan Bangash approached for comments, he said that in accordance with the Prime Ministers’ instruction only the federal government could comment on issues involving international issues. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudary, however, said he had no idea about job suspension and layoffs.

Official sources said the resumption of work by Chinese engineers may take some time until the finalization and implementation of new safety-related SOPs.

We cannot confirm when they (the Chinese) will resume construction work as the incident is so great that it left nine Chinese engineers dead and others besides injuring many. One of the injured Chinese engineers is still in critical condition and he is being treated at Gilgit Hospital, a senior Dawn detective.

The official said it was very clear that after such a tragic incident, construction work could only resume once intact safety arrangements had been put in place.

Official sources said the company was also considering options to outsource employee resources to a third party for better management.

Addressing a press conference, Kohistan elders have expressed optimism that the Chinese government will soon ensure the resumption of work on the mega energy project, claiming that the locals have always given maximum support to the Chinese in executing the projects.

Khalid Hasnain in Lahore and Nisar Ahmed Khan in Mansehra also contributed to this report

Published in Agim, 18 July 2021