Opposition criticizes rising prices for essential items – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Saturday criticized the government for its decision to raise the prices of wheat flour, ghee and sugar sold through the Service Stores Corporation (USC) and called it cruel to the nation.

In separate statements, opposition leaders belonging to the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that just one day after the rise in oil prices, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made service shops inaccessible to the poor and vulnerable.

The Federal Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at its meeting Friday decided to order the import of 200,000 tonnes of sugar to build strategic reserves and raise wheat, ghee and sugar flour prices by up to 53 percent for sale through USC

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Industry and Production, ECC increased the price of ghee at USC points of sale by from Rs170 to Rs260 per kg and the price of wheat flour from Rs 800 per 20 kg bag to Rs950. Likewise, the price of sugar increased from Rs68 to Rs85 per kg.

An official statement said prices were revised due to a growing gap between USC-subsidized prices and prevailing market rates.

PML-N chairman and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government had recounted historic inflation by raising the prices of essential items in service shops. He said if there had been no inflation in the country, the government would not have been forced to raise the prices of essential items in its stores under control.

Mr Sharif said this rule of tyranny could not be allowed to continue as this government had crossed all the boundaries of inflation and unemployment. He said the PTI seemed to believe that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were blind to all that was happening under Imran Khans rule in Pakistan.

Inflation, external debt, unemployment and economic ruin are all at a historic peak under the current rulers, he said.

PML-s information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement regretted that the government had decided to snatch the subsidy for essential items like wheat, sugar and ghee. She said on the one hand, the government had made a record rise in oil prices and on the other hand, the rulers claimed that an ordinary man would not be affected by it.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman in her statement regretted that the government had raised the prices of essential items by 53 big points while the weekly inflation was hovering around a massive 12.5 piece.

Instead of providing aid to people before Eid, she said, the PTI government had dropped an inflation bomb on people while the mafia was making billions.

This government has set a new record of extreme inflation and rampant corruption, she said, adding that utility shops had become inaccessible to the poor and vulnerable who defeated their entire purpose.

Ms Rehman claimed that the PTI mafia had made Rs230 billion from the sugar crisis and for the first time, the subsidy of service shops was going to the mafia, not the poor. She said service shops had received 40,000 tonnes of sugar at Rs 90 per kg.

Our food import bill has increased by a massive mass of 55 pieces to $ 6.12 billion this year mainly due to sugar and wheat imports. It was a time when we were self-sufficient. Now the government is importing 200,000 tons of sugar and 200,000 bales of cotton to meet the demands of the textile industry. Is there anyone who will take responsibility for this? she asked.

Making essential items unaffordable is certainly not the relief that was promised. It seems the government is at war with its people. First the petrol bomb and now that, Pakistan needs relief from the PTIMF, she concluded.

Responding to opposition criticism, State Information Minister Farrukh Habib said through his official Twitter account that despite the price review, essential items like ghee, sugar and flour were still available to people in over 4,900 service shops in 15 up to 18pc lower prices than market rates. He said from January 2020 to June 2021, the government had paid about Rs30bn subsidy to USC.

The minister said the government was bringing targeted subsidies to marginalized segments of society. Moreover, he said, utility stores were being computerized to ensure transparency so that deserving people could benefit from the subsidy. He said that according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, there had been a price increase of 40 pieces worldwide and oil prices had recorded an increase of 124 pieces.

He said the government had reduced the oil tax on gasoline to zero to reduce the burden of rising global commodity prices on consumers. He said the government had reduced the petrol sales tax from Rs15.9 to Rs11.5, lowering Rs4.4 per liter for merchandise. He said the government was facing losses in its revenue collection by cutting taxes on petrol.

Published in Agim, 18 July 2021