Imran praises the bravery of the youth in occupied Kashmir – Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised the courage and bravery of Kashmiri youth, especially those facing atrocities in the Kashmir atrocities held in India, and said they could not accept any coward, brave, corrupt and liar as leader Theirs.

He expressed these views at his first public meeting regarding the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), held on the premises of a college in Bagh.

I want to give a special message to the great people of occupied Kashmir, he said, adding that the Pakistani nation appreciates and feels proud of you for the way you are showing respect for yourself while the brave atrocities as well as the way young people like Burhan Wani are sacrificing their lives.

Prime Minister Khan said Muslims all over the world were also looking towards Kashmir and were praying for the continuation of their relentless spirit to refuse to be forced and oppressed by India.

Emphasizes Kamyab Pakistan’s initiative in the first public meeting related to the AJK elections

Mr. Khan asserted that when [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi intensified the atrocities in Kashmir held after August 5, 2019, the world may have believed that the Kashmiris would bow down. But, nothing like that happened because the Kashmiris have strong faith.

While quoting a verse from the Qur’an, he expressed hope that the good times for the fighting Kashmiris were near the corner and assured them that he would continue to take their case across the globe as their ambassador and advocate.

The Prime Minister noted that the BJP and RSS ideology posed the greatest threat to India itself because it [ideology] it targeted not only Muslims but also Sikhs, Christians and planned castes, whom it did not regard as equal citizens.

Repeating to raise his voice for the Kashmiris in all forums, he hit his rivals albeit without taking any names.

A leader […] who has his wealth, property and business outside Pakistan can never take a stand for you, he told the Kashmiris.

If I too had my money and property abroad, I could not have said an absolute no to the United States, he said of his recently reported refusal to allow Pakistani air bases in the US

I could also have told them to carry out drone attacks and [subsequently] continue to kill Pakistanis and I will just condemn it in public … But I did not do that because my life and death are linked to Pakistan, he added.

Towards the end of his speech the Prime Minister also read out the names of the PTI candidates from the separation of Poonch from a letter, some of them with some difficulty, and asked people to fall on the stick on July 25 to bring about change in the territory.

Kamyab Pakistan

Earlier, the prime minister spoke about his government initiatives such as health insurance, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and announced that another welfare program called Kamyab Pakistan was about to launch.

He said there were two types of economic models in the world and the PTI had adopted the Madina model, a reflection of which was Kamyab Pakistan.

He claimed that the model of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) was the first humanity to be adopted by present-day China and in doing so had lifted 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years and made himself a superpower .

Mr Khan said nations where the justice-based system was not in vogue were doomed to disaster.

With this opening, he turned to his rivals and said that all the big dealers were saying they were going to overthrow the government in a day or two and that was because they wanted him to give them the NRO.

He asked if the Kashmiris settled in different parts of the world, especially in the UK, had they ever seen an amnesty being given to any powerful person involved in corruption.

It never happens in any civilized, successful and prosperous society that the Supreme Court convicts a person and then directs him to such an action that no one in Bollywood will be able to do. With the appearance of an innocent, undefined person, he leaves for MB after presenting false [medical] tests and remains there, he said while taking a pocket in Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that he was waging a holy war for the future of Pakistanis the younger generations by bringing the powerful under the legal network.

Countries that do not have equal application of the law can never prosper, however rich resources they may possess.

He regretted that Pakistan had previously always asked for either help or loans and had never tried to stand on his own two feet.

No country with a begging bowl can become a great nation, he observed, and claimed that the new Pakistan in the process would extend aid to others, instead of asking for alms from someone.

Earlier, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Ali Amin Gandapur from the visiting personalities and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Sardar Mir Akbar from the ranks of PTI candidates also spoke.

Published in Agim, 18 July 2021