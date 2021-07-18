International Season 2 Mythic Dungeon Recordings Now Available



Registration for Season 2 of Shadowlands Mythic Dungeon International is now open to all players. MDI’s return on August 18 was announced last week, along with the removal of cups in favor of a new three-phase group format, with a combined prize pool of $ 380,000! Eligible teams can register at Gaming battles from now until August 2nd. The three-phase system in Season 2 starts with Time proof to determine which teams will advance to Group game stage, where they will compete for $ 80,000 split over four weekends. The top six teams from the Global Region groups, the top team from China, and a final team from the Final Tournament will advance to Global Final, with a $ 300,000 online prize pool. Phase 1: Time Trials (18 August 18) All teams will then compete in the Time Trials from August 18 to August 24, with the top 24 teams from the Global Region advancing to Phase 2. Phase 2: Group play (3 September 19) The top 24 teams will be divided into three separate groups of eight, with one group competing each weekend. The impacts and difficulties of important stones in prison will vary between each group, with teams having a week to prepare for their matches. They will share a $ 20,000 weekly prize pool and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Global Finals. Phase 3: Final Tournament (Dates to be announced later this Summer) All remaining teams will compete in an Open Registration Time Trial, with the top six teams advancing to the Final Tournament. Here the teams will be given 15 hours to speed up the running of the key stones through the numerous dungeons throughout the tournament, similar to The Great Push. Final dates and details for these Broadcast Time and Weekend Exams will be made available before the start of MDI Season 2.

fbq('init', '200005404004494'); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wowhead.com/news/season-2-mythic-dungeon-international-signups-now-available-323358 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos