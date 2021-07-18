International
‘He is a current human being’: Family condemns horrific attack on homeless man Nanaimo
The daughter of a homeless man from Nanaimo, who suffered a violent and unprovoked attack last week, calls on the perpetrators to surrender.
“He has traces of tires all over his body,” Kayleen told Calgary Salter Global News.
The disturbing attack sees Nanaimo, a homeless man before Christ deliberately killed, sprinkled with pepper
“I do not understand how any human being would think this is a good thing to do. Who just comes out and is like ‘I’m going to hit someone with my car today?’ “
Charles Salter, 45, was pushing his shopping cart Saturday night when witnesses say he was approached by a small black car with several people inside.
Someone came out and wiped it with pepper spray and the car sped up and crashed.
Nanaimo RCMP searches for suspects in disturbing attack on a homeless man
It has been four years since Kayleen saw her father and she told Global News that she only found out about his whereabouts because of the attack.
Her father, she said, has struggled with addiction for years and has made several rehabilitation efforts.
“He is a current human being, not just a street wanderer,” she said.
A sleepless homeless man dies after crashing into East Vancouver
“He has a big heart; are the only medicines that make him make bad choices, so I hope people keep that in mind. “
Charles remains in hospital in Victoria, where Kayleen said he is in a ventilator, adding that he had pelvic surgery on Friday.
She has launched a fundraising campaign, hoping to travel to Vancouver Island to see him and help him recover.
A homeless man from the Campbell River was deliberately set on fire
“It will simply mean the world to me, being able to go home and tell him that even though we have not been together for four years my brother and I are behind him, and the rest of the family is here. despite the choices he has made, ”she said.
Nanaimo RCMP has not arrested anyone in this case.
Police continue to collect CCTV tips and video footage and say they are confident the investigation is moving in the right direction.
Kayleen urged responsible people to speed up that process.
“Surrender,” she said.
“Face your consequences. I can not believe that there are such monsters running around, you guys are confused. I hope you get justice. ”
