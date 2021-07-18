Rajiv Pratap Rudy ‘special and unique flight’ with BJP executives

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Civil Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy recently captained a “special” flight carrying members of the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism.

In a video he shared on Twitter this Friday, Rudy is heard saying, “This is going to be a special and unique flight. This is because, in the history of the Indian Parliament, this is probably the first time an MP will to fly to the parliament’s standing committee on civil aviation and tourism. “

Rudy, a commercial pilot, then goes on to list some of the BJP members present on the plane. He reports that former Bihar CM deputy Sushil Modi, former Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and many MPs and their family members are present on the Indigo planes.

“On its own, it’s a beautiful and historic day,” he said.

The MP then introduces the other members of the flight crew.

Finally, he urges travelers to welcome the youngest pilot ever – Manoj Tiwaris, six-month-old Sanvika.

The youngest passenger with us today is little Sanvika, the youngest six-month-old passenger and the daughter of Manoj Tiwariji. Let’s join hands for her first flight, ”he said.

Earlier on July 13, Rudy flew another politician, Dravida Munnetra Kazahagams Dayanidhi Maran.

Maran shared the experience in a series of tweets.

“So you are traveling on this flight as well,” said a person wearing the Captain’s uniform. I could not recognize him by his mask, though his voice sounded familiar. to me and his eyes gave him the smile behind the mask, “he said.

Maran said he then realized it was Rudy. He recalled that just two hours ago, the two were part of intense discussions in the evaluation committee. “I could not believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot.”

“I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I could not believe he would be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai,” he further wrote.

