Weather in London: Exactly when record temperatures will hit your part of London according to the Met Office

Londoners will experience the hottest day of the year today (July 18) as a heat wave will see temperatures rise to 32C in some parts of London.

Saturday (July 17th) provided a brief overview of the scorching temperatures that will come as those of temperatures equity experienced weather 28C.

Without any clouds or rain in the eyes, it is time to head to the bright outdoors and take advantage of the rays.

Here is the forecast for each area of ​​London, according to Met Office experts.

READ MORE: B feels absolutely bumpy on the busiest day ever as people are afraid of another blockage







(Image: PA / Ben Birchall)



North London

Enfield IN North London will enjoy its warmest weather this week today as temperatures are set to reach a glorious 31C by around 4pm.

Temperatures will be 28C hot on Monday (July 19) and the weather will continue to cool progressively as the week continues but will remain in the middle of the 20C territory.

Weather in Barnet is looking extremely similar to today which is the hottest day of the forecast as temperatures will reach 30C peaks.







(Image: PA Wire / PA View)



West London

West London the municipality of Harrow a storm and rain is forecast at 3pm today amid high temperatures of 30C.

Following a pattern similar to the areas of North London, the week will continue to cool, but it will still remain at the age of 20, which will provide the perfect setting for a refreshing dinner or cocktail party.

It looks like Richmond on the Thames will enjoy beautiful weather today and the rest of the week, with clear sunny skies forecast throughout the day and high temperatures of 30C.







(Image: PA Wire / PA View)



South London

Croydon residents in South London we can also expect some sunshine during the week as well as 30C achievements and a short storm at 6pm today.

Great news if you have a dinner or pub booking booked.

The storm will also make an appearance at Lewisham , where before rainfall temperatures will reach 30C by mid-afternoon today.

For most of the sun it can be enjoyed in a park or lido where you can relax in the heat.

East London

In East London, Hakni is set to experience the hottest temperatures in the capital with altitudes of 32C.

Similar to South and West London, a brief storm will provide at least some break from the scorching heat around 3pm.

In Stratford today the weather will reach 32C until late afternoon, with a storm and rain also forecast during high temperatures.

The rest of the week is set to calm down, fluctuating in the middle of the high 20C region.

So wherever you are in London, be armed with sunscreen or an umbrella in order to get the summer heat before it goes again.

How do you plan to enjoy the heat wave? Tell us in the comments section below.