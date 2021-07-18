France joins 17 European nations to recognize Covishield shots fired by students, tourists





France to Allow International Travelers Who Have Made Vaccines Produced in India AstraZenecas in the Country Starting July 18. At the same time, France is tightening border controls to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals, according to a statement from the prime minister on Saturday. The move to receive visitors vaccinated with the AstraZenecas vaccine made by the Indian Serum Institute came after a global protest over the fact that the Covid-19 European Union certification only recognizes AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Europe.

AFP Some other EU countries already accept the Indian version, which has been used especially in the UK and around Africa. Different rules from each country have further complicated this summer travel season. France still does not recognize vaccines from Chinese or Russian vaccines, only those authorized by the EU drug regulator: those made by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. “Good news for travelers” Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII), said on Saturday that it was good news that Covishield – India’s version of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine – is now recognized and accepted by 16 countries of Europe as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, he warned travelers to follow travel tips that vary from country to country. Indeed is really good news for travelers, as we see sixteen European countries recognizing COVISHIELD as an acceptable entry vaccine. However, despite being vaccinated, entry instructions may vary from country to country, so read on before you travel. https://t.co/Cy9HO2Uxu3 Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) July 17, 2021 “Indeed is really good news for travelers, as we see sixteen European countries recognizing Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry instructions may vary from country to country, so read on. “before you travel,” wrote Mr. Poonawalla. The issue of accepting the Covishield vaccine as proof of immunization for travel to EU Member States has been widely discussed recently, as some countries in the bloc have refused to recognize the vaccine. The European countries that have received the vaccines are – Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland with the last country that recognizes it is France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/france-joins-17-european-nations-to-recognise-covishield-shots-taken-by-students-tourists-545229.html

