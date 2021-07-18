Australia investigates Briton Katie Hopkins over quarantine video





Newspaper columnist Katie Hopkins arrives wearing a bridal gown at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, UK, October 2, 2017. REUTERS / Phil Noble

SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) – The Australian government has ordered an immigration investigation into controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins after she was quoted as boasting of violating the country’s hotel quarantine rules on social media. Hopkins flew to Sydney to appear on reality TV show Seven Network Ltd (SWM.AX) Big Brother VIP, according to Australian media, then posted a video on Instagram joking about the response at the door naked and without a mask for people distributing meals while she was in hotel quarantine. Under Australia’s two-week mandatory international quarantine rules for international arrivals to stop the spread of COVID-19, people must put on a mask before meals are delivered, then wait 30 seconds to gather food to avoid transmission . The video was later removed from the image-sharing platform, but Australian lawmakers said they were investigating whether the Hopkins visa should remain valid. “It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that endangers our health officials and the community,” Home Secretary Karen Andrews said in a statement. Andrews added that she had ordered the Australian Border Force to “consider the facts of the matter and urgently review whether this individual complies with her visa requirements”. A Seven spokesman said in an email that Hopkins was not part of the Big Brother VIP and that he strongly condemned “her irresponsible and reckless comments on the hotel quarantine”. Hopkins previously judged controversy over inflammatory anti-immigrant comments, even earning criticism from the UN human rights chief, before leaving some British media in 2017 amid public reaction. She has recently used Instagram to question the seriousness of the pandemic and the scale of the government’s responses.[D-REUTERSNEWS-T003/I81b2d040ea8f11e4b762cbb02043125a] Hopkins did not immediately respond to a Reuters email asking for comment. New South Wales state police said in a statement that they were working with immigration authorities “to ascertain whether the visa to enter Australia granted to a 46-year-old woman from the UK remains valid”, without mentioning the person’s name . When asked about the case, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said he would have no problem deporting someone who broke quarantine laws and reminded television viewers of his 2015 threat to euthanasian Johnny Depp’s two dogs for misconduct of biosafety. [D-REUTERSNEWS-T003/I5c1d6fd0f9d911e4a6dff105e13b5f11] “If you want to do that, pack your bongo and get out of the country,” Joyce told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Sam Holmes Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

