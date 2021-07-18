Covid vaccine coverage reaches 400 million in India, 5,100,000 strokes in 24 hours





India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 400 million benchmark, including 51,01,567 strokes administered in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 40,49,31,715 doses of vaccine were administered through 50,46,387 sessions, reveals the provisional report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) received by 7 a.m. Sunday. More than 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) doses of vaccine have been given to Union States and Territories (UT) so far through all sources and another 15,75,140 doses are in process. Of this, total consumption including losses is 39,42,97,344 doses. Amid claims by various states about the vaccine crisis in government-run health facilities with the “no space available” indicator appearing on the CoWIN App – a platform to register before you approach the centers to vaccinate people – The ministry made it clear on Sunday that more than 2.56 crore (2,56,71,246) balance and doses of unused Covid vaccines are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered. In the massive vaccination coverage, 1,02,69,092 Health Workers (HCW) have so far been administered the first dose of anti-Covid strokes and 75,40,656 of them have received the second dose. A total of 1,77,92,396 Front Workers (FLW) received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,03,48,504 were administered the second dose. The vaccination exercise, which is claimed to be the biggest boost in the world, has so far covered 12,42,65,428 people aged 18-44 who received their first dose and 48,64,609 received their dose both. In the car, 9,74,79,640 people in the age group between 45-59 received their first dose of the vaccine and 2,90,71,946 were administered the second dose. This exercise has so far covered 7,20,87,206 people over 60 who have their first dose and 3,12,12,238 receive their second dose. Vaccination exercise in India started on January 16 this year. To accelerate the pace and expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination field across the country, the new phase of universal vaccination started from June 21 this year. As part of nationwide vaccination, the central government has supported states and UTs by providing them with free Covid vaccines. In the new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination machine, the government is providing and supplying (free of charge) 75 percent of the vaccines produced by domestic vaccine manufacturers in the states and UTs. –IANST cancer / skp / (Only the title and photograph of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/covid-vaccination-coverage-reaches-40-cr-in-india-51-lakh-jabs-in-24-hrs-121071800245_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

