Governors want Duterte to run as VP

MANILA – At least 24 provincial governors have backed a resolution issued by the Democratic Party of Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) urging President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president in the 2022 election.

In their collective statement, the provincial governors said the Covid-19 administration’s response is “successful”, and they want the next President to be led by Duterte especially in the fight against illegal drugs and the prevailing pandemic.

“We want the President to seek the vice presidency so that he can help his successor oversee the implementation of the Covid-19 pandemic response programs that his administration is carrying out to keep Filipinos from dying from the new highly contagious coronavirus. and the disease it is causing, “the governors said.

The governors who signed the collective declaration are Daniel Fernando (Bulacan), Aurelio Umali (Nueva Ecija), Edgar Gadiano (Occidental Mindoro), Pepito Alvarez (Palawan), Edwin Ong (Northern Samar), Ben Evardone (Eastern Samar), Arthur Defensor, Jr (Iloilo), Antonio Kho (Masbate), Abdusakur Tan (Sulu), Zaldy Villa (Siquijor), Bonz Dolor (Oriental Mindoro) and Edgar Tallado (Camarines Norte).

Signatories are also governors Imelda Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte), Ryan Singson (Ilocos Sur), Dakila Cua (Quirino), Florencio Miraflores (Aklan), Art Yap (Bohol), Bai Mariam Mangudadatu (Maguindanao), Suhartu Mangud, Damian Mercado (Southern Leyte), Micheal Tan (Western Samar), Rogelio Espina Jr. (Biliran), Esteban Evan Contreras (Capiz) and Victor Yu (Zamboanga del Sur).

Continuity plan

The governors said they also wanted Duterte to continue to have a say in implementing infrastructure projects across the country.

“We are witnessing new roads, bridges, school buildings, airports, seaports and similar infrastructures that the administration has been building and which have generated jobs and income for our people, and economic growth for the country. “The nation under President Duterte was on a path of high growth until the pandemic struck,” the statement read.

They cited the Duterte implementation of the Mandana decision which would translate into more infrastructure and services for the poor in urban and rural communities.

“We want the outgoing Chief Executive to have an impact on the full transfer to local government units with the implementation of the decision of the Mandana High Court, which will increase the Internal Revenue Allocations of LGUs by about PHP 1 trillion “, they said.

The governors also wanted Duterte to pursue his fight against crime, particularly drug trafficking and other drug-related crimes, beyond his presidency as well as corruption.

“His fight against drugs has made urban areas and rural communities more peaceful to live in and more conducive to economic activity. “Just ask the people in our provinces,” they said. “He has fired many officials based on credible information reaching him and those publicly linked to corrupt activities, even if they were his brotherly brothers.”

They said the next president would have to follow Duterte’s “sincere concern” for the safety and well-being of workers abroad.

“We will continue to need President Duterte’s sincere concern for the millions of Filipino workers abroad whom he has consistently protected from exploitation and abuse. “At the first sign of ill-treatment of an OFW, he orders an investigation and suspends the placement of additional workers until employment and living conditions can be improved,” the statement read.

Local officials said Duterte could also help the next president revive the country’s tourism industry, which has been hit hard by pandemic-related blockages.

“The next administration will need the help of President Duterte in reviving local tourism, which has flourished until the new coronavirus outbreak. Millions of Filipinos were scouring the country to see its beauty. “Local tourism has never been so good,” they said.

Duterte had previously acknowledged rumors that he was running for vice-president but admitted he did not know what to do if he won.

“I do not know what I can really do, what a vice president can do, he can have an impact on the president’s policies because the Constitution is very silent. He does not have a job at all,” he told the national assembly. of PDP-Laban in the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Duterte said he was now “seriously thinking” of running for the country’s second-highest post, but said the winning president should be his friend or he would return to inotility. (PNA)