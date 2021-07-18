Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be isolated after health secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for Covid





Getty Images Mr Javid went to a meeting on Downing street shortly before testing positive for coronavirus Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now be isolated after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus. The prime minister had initially said he would attend a trial that would allow him to take daily tests instead of isolating himself. Health Secretary Sajid Javid came out positive on Saturday morning. The health secretary, who has received both doses of the vaccine and described his symptoms as “very mild”, said he would continue to isolate himself and work from home. Mr Javid had met with the prime minister and other government ministers in Downing Street a day before his positive test. Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who had been in contact with him, were contacted by NHS Evidence and Trace. However, they had originally planned not to be isolated and, on the contrary, to attend a trial, where they took daily tests and could go out to work if they were negative. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have now said that they will be self-isolated as normal. The change comes after opposition parties said they suggested there was “one rule for them and another for the rest of us”. Downing Street said Boris Johnson will hold meetings remotely from his home. Getty Images Mr Javid is now isolating himself while recovering Downing Street (where the Prime Minister lives and works) is part of 20 private and public organizations – including Network Rail, Transport for London and the Border Force – who are taking part in a trial where people drank because they were close to someone with the coronavirus. do daily tests instead of isolating for 10 days. In November last year, Mr Johnson, six Conservative MPs and two political aides all had to isolate themselves after an MP on a Downing Street was positive for Covid. On July 19 in England, the rules of social distancing will end and the need for self-isolation will be alleviated, only for fully vaccinated people, four weeks later. But the government has received criticism about its plans, as the number of registered daily coronavirus cases is rising in the UK.

